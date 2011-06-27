Overall rating

The classic recipe for an old-school muscle car is to take a budget-friendly, rear-wheel-drive family car and shove a rip-snorting engine with no less than eight cylinders underhood. When your starting point is a high-end sports car like the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, things get interesting. The Vantage is an exotic coupe with killer good looks that will satisfy anybody looking to unleash their inner Bond, but, and let's keep this between us, Moneypenny: It isn't very quick. Its specs sheet is nearly identical to that of a Ford Mustang GT (which retails for a quarter of the price), and the two will go neck and neck in a drag race. To solve the deficiency of breakneck speed, Aston has taken its uplevel V12 and stuffed it into the engine bay to create the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S.

Aside from the bigger engine the V12 Vantage S is very similar to its baby brother. There's also an increased use of exotic carbon fiber, an available seven-speed manual transmission and a Sport Plus package that boosts power output. But it retains some of the Vantage's inherent flaws, namely some ergonomic goofiness and behind-the-times technology that doesn't quite meet segment standards. Overall, we think an American take on a British sports car is a neat idea, but there are others in this price range that are more exciting to own and drive than the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S.