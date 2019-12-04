Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
- High-revving V12 sounds fantastic and delivers stout performance
- Most interior materials are of exceptionally high quality
- An exotic sports car that still offers a manual transmission
There is no other naturally aspirated, manually shifted V12 convertible available after Aston Martin offered this car in 2017. With nearly 600hp and rear wheel drive, it is an absolute hoot to drive. A car with most modern conveniences (including Apple-play) you get a very sophisticated hot-rod! Ok Now its has been a year since I wrote my original review and I have completed my second year of ownership. This car has had absolutely no issues and I continue to enjoy the experience tremendously. Annual service costs are high but understandable considering the uniqueness of the engine and the limited number of these cars in the US market.
Really, the V12VS engine is a snarling, snuffling, angry, raw meat eating beast. From start up to shut down the engine dominates this car. But that is no bad thing. Take a beautiful body, a very capable chassis, fine steering, the best carbon ceramic brakes i have ever used, a lovely quality interior and then add a soundtrack worthy of the gods and its a recipe for a wonderful ownership experience. Ok a Porsche may be technically better at 10 tenths around the bends, but offer me a nice Alpine pass and a choice of cars and I will be reaching for the Astons emotional control unit (Aston speak for the key) every single time. Enjoy these before St Greta bans them
|Roadster 2dr Convertible
5.9L 12cyl 7AM
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 2
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|563 hp @ 6650 rpm
|Roadster 2dr Convertible
5.9L 12cyl 7M
|MPG
|10 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 2
|7-speed manual
|Gas
|563 hp @ 6650 rpm
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Sounds an alert when the Vantage is close to an object behind or in front of the car.
- Reverse Parking Assist Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Vantage in the central display screen.
- Aston Martin Tracking by Cobra
- Tracks the Vantage in the event of vehicle theft.
The least-expensive 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $200,695.
Other versions include:
- Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $200,695
- Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7M) which starts at $211,895
The 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S buries one of the common criticisms of the standard V8-powered Vantage — a lack of performance in comparison to like-minded sports cars — by stuffing the V12 from more expensive Astons under the hood. Set up as the top of the Vantage food chain, the V12 Vantage S is loaded with features and is sold in a single trim level in coupe and convertible body styles.
As the name implies, the V12 Vantage gets a 5.9-liter V12 producing 563 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. A generous list of standard features makes the Vantage's price tag palatable. These include xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, heated seats, navigation and Apple CarPlay. A small number of extras are available, such as front parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded audio system. Most Vantage buyers spend a great deal of time deciding how to customize the interior and exterior with the wide range of color palettes available.
Everything from the primary paint scheme to the brake caliper color and grille outline can be tailored to your specification. And if you can't find the right shade from Aston's extensive line, the "Q by Aston Martin" bespoke program can match any color from any manufacturer. Inside, everything from the seat stitching to carpet and logo embroidery color can be customized. Going with the Q program opens the door to colored carbon-fiber trim, a fitted luggage set, custom upholstery and even a leather-lined glovebox. Even a carbon tonneau cover is available for the roadster. Basically, if you dream it (and can sustain the hit to your pocketbook), Aston will build it.
As with many hand-built sports cars, the Vantage is trimmed in extraordinary materials with exceptional craftsmanship, but there will be some variability with respect to long-term durability and fit and finish of the trim pieces. There are also some ergonomic issues no matter how exquisite the cabin feels. The parking brake is oddly located between the driver and door, and the infotainment system isn't very user-friendly. Make sure you can live with the Vantage's idiosyncrasies before you order. When you decide which 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is right for you, be sure to use Edmunds' unparalleled shopping tools to find your perfect British sports car.
Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Overview
The Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is offered in the following submodels: V12 Vantage S Coupe, V12 Vantage S Convertible. Available styles include Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7AM), 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7AM), Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7M), and 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 V12 Vantage S 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 V12 Vantage S.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S.
Find a new Aston Martin V12 Vantage S for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,944.
Find a new Aston Martin for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,308.
