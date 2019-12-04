  1. Home
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster Convertible Exterior
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster Convertible Rear Badge
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster Convertible Exterior
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster Convertible Exterior
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster Convertible Exterior
+42
(2)

Which V12 Vantage S does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is only available in one trim level, so your first choices will be coupe or convertible and manual or automatic transmission. Consider the Sport Plus package if you want to squeeze every bit of power out of the V12 engine and dress up the interior in sporty simulated suede. The rest of the options revolve around customizing the appearance of the exterior and interior and cabin materials. Check out the "Q by Aston Martin" program to make your Vantage truly one of a kind.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • High-revving V12 sounds fantastic and delivers stout performance
  • Most interior materials are of exceptionally high quality
  • An exotic sports car that still offers a manual transmission

Overall rating

The classic recipe for an old-school muscle car is to take a budget-friendly, rear-wheel-drive family car and shove a rip-snorting engine with no less than eight cylinders underhood. When your starting point is a high-end sports car like the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, things get interesting. The Vantage is an exotic coupe with killer good looks that will satisfy anybody looking to unleash their inner Bond, but, and let's keep this between us, Moneypenny: It isn't very quick. Its specs sheet is nearly identical to that of a Ford Mustang GT (which retails for a quarter of the price), and the two will go neck and neck in a drag race. To solve the deficiency of breakneck speed, Aston has taken its uplevel V12 and stuffed it into the engine bay to create the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S.

Aside from the bigger engine the V12 Vantage S is very similar to its baby brother. There's also an increased use of exotic carbon fiber, an available seven-speed manual transmission and a Sport Plus package that boosts power output. But it retains some of the Vantage's inherent flaws, namely some ergonomic goofiness and behind-the-times technology that doesn't quite meet segment standards. Overall, we think an American take on a British sports car is a neat idea, but there are others in this price range that are more exciting to own and drive than the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage S models

The 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is what happens when a manufacturer takes a gorgeous but underpowered sports car and shoves a tire-smoking, fuel-gulping V12 under the hood. It's the stuff of dreams for car enthusiasts, Pirelli accountants and ExxonMobil executives. Available in a single trim configuration, the V12 Vantage S boasts a wonderfully detailed cabin, heart-pounding performance and a customization program that allows you to tailor it to your exact specification. The options list is mostly limited to cosmetic enhancements, but some functional upgrades are available.

At the heart of the V12 Vantage S is a 5.9-liter V12 (563 horsepower, 457 pound-feet of torque). This rear-wheel-drive coupe or convertible is available with a seven-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, a driver-selectable three-mode adaptive suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, a limited-slip differential, a carbon-fiber front splitter and rear diffuser, xenon headlights, LED taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and keyless entry. Inside you'll find a full leather-trimmed interior, cruise control, automatic climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, memory functions for both front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel wrapped in simulated suede, column-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth, a navigation system, satellite radio, a USB port and Apple CarPlay functionality.

A large proportion of the Vantage's customization options are appearance-related. In addition to a wide array of exterior colors to choose from (affecting everything from the body to the grille surround), you can also select carbon-fiber mirror caps and side vent strakes for a custom look. Buyers can also specify the colors for interior leather upholstery, stitching and carpeting. Further options are available through the "Q by Aston Martin" bespoke program.

Extras include the Sport Plus package, which increases engine output to 568 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and adds unique gray wheels and simulated suede accents in the cabin. A few stand-alone options are available, including front parking sensors, a raised or low-profile center armrest, carbon-fiber paddle shifters, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded audio system. There are also a number of dealer-added accessories, such as custom luggage, a parcel shelf, carpeted mats, and both indoor and outdoor car covers.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle, but we have experience with other models in the Vantage range. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The V12 Vantage S is powered by a 5.9-liter V12 cranking out 563 hp, a substantial upgrade from the V8 model's 430 hp. Most exotics use turbocharged engines these days. As such, the high-revving, non-turbocharged V12 here is a unique treat.

Interior

The Vantage's interior is a curious mix of supple, high-quality leather and flimsy switchgear. The hand-pull parking brake is located next to the door and requires a strange action to engage and disengage. Rear visibility is poor, but thankfully a rearview camera is standard.

Utility

Measuring 10.6 cubic feet, the Vantage's cargo area is about average for this segment. But some of the available space is on top of a tall shelf, limiting the Vantage's ability to carry large items such as carry-on luggage.
Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • off-roading
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Gentleman Badass!
Chris Gleason,
Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7M)

There is no other naturally aspirated, manually shifted V12 convertible available after Aston Martin offered this car in 2017. With nearly 600hp and rear wheel drive, it is an absolute hoot to drive. A car with most modern conveniences (including Apple-play) you get a very sophisticated hot-rod! Ok Now its has been a year since I wrote my original review and I have completed my second year of ownership. This car has had absolutely no issues and I continue to enjoy the experience tremendously. Annual service costs are high but understandable considering the uniqueness of the engine and the limited number of these cars in the US market.

5 out of 5 stars, I swear that the engine is alive!
Andrew ,
2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7AM)

Really, the V12VS engine is a snarling, snuffling, angry, raw meat eating beast. From start up to shut down the engine dominates this car. But that is no bad thing. Take a beautiful body, a very capable chassis, fine steering, the best carbon ceramic brakes i have ever used, a lovely quality interior and then add a soundtrack worthy of the gods and its a recipe for a wonderful ownership experience. Ok a Porsche may be technically better at 10 tenths around the bends, but offer me a nice Alpine pass and a choice of cars and I will be reaching for the Astons emotional control unit (Aston speak for the key) every single time. Enjoy these before St Greta bans them

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Used Years for Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2017
2016
2015

Features & Specs

Roadster 2dr Convertible features & specs
Roadster 2dr Convertible
5.9L 12cyl 7AM
MPG 12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
563 hp @ 6650 rpm
Roadster 2dr Convertible features & specs
Roadster 2dr Convertible
5.9L 12cyl 7M
MPG 10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed manual
Gas
563 hp @ 6650 rpm
See all Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the V12 Vantage S models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Sounds an alert when the Vantage is close to an object behind or in front of the car.
Reverse Parking Assist Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Vantage in the central display screen.
Aston Martin Tracking by Cobra
Tracks the Vantage in the event of vehicle theft.
Aston Martin V12 Vantage S for sale
2017
2016
2015

More about the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S

The 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S buries one of the common criticisms of the standard V8-powered Vantage — a lack of performance in comparison to like-minded sports cars — by stuffing the V12 from more expensive Astons under the hood. Set up as the top of the Vantage food chain, the V12 Vantage S is loaded with features and is sold in a single trim level in coupe and convertible body styles.

As the name implies, the V12 Vantage gets a 5.9-liter V12 producing 563 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. A generous list of standard features makes the Vantage's price tag palatable. These include xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, heated seats, navigation and Apple CarPlay. A small number of extras are available, such as front parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded audio system. Most Vantage buyers spend a great deal of time deciding how to customize the interior and exterior with the wide range of color palettes available.

Everything from the primary paint scheme to the brake caliper color and grille outline can be tailored to your specification. And if you can't find the right shade from Aston's extensive line, the "Q by Aston Martin" bespoke program can match any color from any manufacturer. Inside, everything from the seat stitching to carpet and logo embroidery color can be customized. Going with the Q program opens the door to colored carbon-fiber trim, a fitted luggage set, custom upholstery and even a leather-lined glovebox. Even a carbon tonneau cover is available for the roadster. Basically, if you dream it (and can sustain the hit to your pocketbook), Aston will build it.

As with many hand-built sports cars, the Vantage is trimmed in extraordinary materials with exceptional craftsmanship, but there will be some variability with respect to long-term durability and fit and finish of the trim pieces. There are also some ergonomic issues no matter how exquisite the cabin feels. The parking brake is oddly located between the driver and door, and the infotainment system isn't very user-friendly. Make sure you can live with the Vantage's idiosyncrasies before you order. When you decide which 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is right for you, be sure to use Edmunds' unparalleled shopping tools to find your perfect British sports car.

Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Overview

The Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S is offered in the following submodels: V12 Vantage S Coupe, V12 Vantage S Convertible. Available styles include Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7AM), 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7AM), Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7M), and 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7M).

What do people think of the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 V12 Vantage S 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 V12 Vantage S.

