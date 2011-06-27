Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS Consumer Reviews
Extremely fun but rather expensive
Joe64, 07/22/2008
I bought the DBS for my wife's birthday and we both absolutely love it. It has excellent handling and it's sharp styling turns heads wherever it goes. Compared to other sport coupes it gets excellent mpg and low cost of ownership. My only regret about buying the DBS is that I wish I just got the DB9. Except for some crome accents, rims and sport seats it is the exact same thing...Just a whole lot less!
