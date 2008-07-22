Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS for Sale Near Me

DBS Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Aston Martin DBS in Black
    used

    2009 Aston Martin DBS

    12,538 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $117,888

  • 2009 Aston Martin DBS in Silver
    used

    2009 Aston Martin DBS

    4,486 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $149,998

  • 2010 Aston Martin DBS in Black
    used

    2010 Aston Martin DBS

    32,315 miles

    $86,991

  • 2011 Aston Martin DBS Volante in Black
    used

    2011 Aston Martin DBS Volante

    26,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $94,995

  • 2012 Aston Martin DBS Volante in Silver
    used

    2012 Aston Martin DBS Volante

    15,242 miles

    $111,007

Extremely fun but rather expensive
Joe64,07/22/2008
I bought the DBS for my wife's birthday and we both absolutely love it. It has excellent handling and it's sharp styling turns heads wherever it goes. Compared to other sport coupes it gets excellent mpg and low cost of ownership. My only regret about buying the DBS is that I wish I just got the DB9. Except for some crome accents, rims and sport seats it is the exact same thing...Just a whole lot less!
