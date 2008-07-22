Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS for Sale Near Me

BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California

Navigation System Bluetooth Connection This 2010 Aston Martin DBS is offered to you for sale by BMW of Buena Park. This Aston Martin includes: 6-SPEED TOUCHTRONIC 2 TRANSMISSION W/ELECTRONIC SHIFT-BY-WIRE CONTROL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Quality and prestige abound with this Aston Martin DBS . This 2010 Aston Martin DBS has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Aston Martin DBS is in a league of its own Find the quickest driving route in this Aston Martin DBS using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2010 Aston Martin DBS: The DBS brings the 12-cylinder racing engine of the DBR9 and DBRS9 to the road, detuned a bit for driveability. The interior features hand-stitched hides and Aston's signature analog clock set in the dash. Of course, you'll pay handsomely for the combination of the finest materials, the latest in technology and one of Aston Martin's most powerful engines. This model sets itself apart with hand-crafted interior, Distinctive styling, and powerful 12-cylinder engine Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to BMW of Buena Park and get behind the wheel and test drive it today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin DBS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFFDCBDXAGE02184

Stock: AGE02184

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020