  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DBS
  4. Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2008 Aston Martin DBS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Decadent power, beautifully crafted cabin, surprisingly livable for road trips and commuting, muscular take on DB9 styling, it's James Bond's car.
  • Steering could use more weight and feel, limited passenger seat movement, having to avoid throngs of envious onlookers.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Aston Martin DBS for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$48,909 - $80,717
Used DBS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If Aston Martin is your type of exotic car company, there is no more exclusive nor exciting example than the stunning, muscular 2008 Aston Martin DBS.

Vehicle overview

James Bond has had some questionable rides over the years. An AMC Hornet, Lincoln Mark VII and a Ford LTD have all brought disgrace to an automotive reputation that has otherwise been exemplary. Yet in "Casino Royale," the starring 2008 Aston Martin DBS is not only worthy, but it essentially serves as a metaphor for the film's unconventional, less polished take on the Bond legend. "A tough guy in a dinner suit" is how the DBS's designer Marek Reichman describes his creation.

The DBS is a modified version of Aston's already highly desirable DB9. Like Daniel Craig's muscular, tuxedo-clad Bond, the DBS is strikingly handsome, yet its bulging fenders and more chiseled fascia give the impression that it can kick your teeth in if you challenge it. A 510-horsepower V12 (a 60-hp increase) lurks under its sculpted carbon-fiber hood, and with a curb weight of only 3,737 pounds (143 less than the DB9's), the DBS can hit 60 mph in about 4 seconds flat. It also makes gloriously intimidating sounds. Press the sapphire crystal key fob into its dashboard slot and listen with glee as the engine spins and roars to life, like the crack of a whip engaging an avalanche. That avalanche returns anytime the driver dives into the ample power band -- yet the engine and exhaust thankfully remain civil when cruising.

While the DBS is clearly a tough guy, there's more to the "dinner suit" part than its styling. The interior is simply stunning, swathed in leather, Alcantara and subtle accent trim of aluminum, carbon fiber and piano black. Unlike the DB9, the DBS accommodates only two people, but they will be surprisingly comfortable over long journeys with seats that strike a brilliant balance between comfort and support. Road trip comfort is also aided by a surprisingly compliant suspension, considering the car's sporting nature.

When it comes to the exotic market segment, each model usually chisels out its own niche, making direct comparisons difficult. The Bentley Continental GT Speed provides performance and British prestige similar to that of the DBS, but it's designed to offer a greater degree of opulent comfort than visceral performance. For an entirely different flavor, Ferrari's fiery 599 Fiorano offers superior performance and handling, while the 612 Scaglietti is fairly even with the DBS on paper. There are a few other contenders (including Aston's own DB9), but in the end, though, this type of purchase is all about preference and irrational emotion.

Of course, there's certainly nothing more irrational than a brand associated with bumper-mounted rockets and ejector seats. However, Aston Martin is also a brand known for producing cars that are achingly beautiful and wildly powerful. The 2008 Aston Martin DBS deservedly takes a place inside James Bond's garage, and we have no doubt that in the real world, Aston's newest flagship will make a fine addition for those with the financial means.

2008 Aston Martin DBS models

The 2008 Aston Martin DBS exotic sports car's standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, an electronically adjustable suspension, carbon ceramic disc brakes, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding outside mirrors, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat with memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, a tilt-telescoping steering column, heated seats and leather and Alcantara upholstery. Also standard is automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a battery deactivation switch, Bluetooth, a hard-drive-based navigation system and a premium sound system with in-dash six-CD changer and iPod integration.

Major options include satellite radio, a graphite-color finish for the wheels, piano black interior trim and special-order exterior colors.

2008 Highlights

The DBS is Aston Martin's all-new flagship for 2008.

Performance & mpg

The Aston Martin DBS is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 that produces 510 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is the only transmission available. Aston Martin estimates the DBS will accelerate from "naught" to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds, meaning it's a good bet it'll get to 60 mph on our test track in close to 4 seconds flat.

Safety

The DBS comes with a fair amount of safety equipment for a supercar. Stability and traction control are standard, along with antilock carbon ceramic brakes. Side airbags and parking sensors front and rear are also standard.

Driving

The 2008 Aston Martin DBS is striking for how easy it is to drive. The clutch is light and short in travel, while the shifter snick-snicks through the gates with precision. The steering is light and the cabin's decent visibility makes it less onerous feeling than some other exotics. Not only is it easy to handle, it's also surprisingly comfortable. Although the ride is firmer than the DB9's, the DBS is never punishing.

The DBS may be easy and comfortable, but with 520 hp flowing to the rear wheels of a 3,737-pound sport coupe, it is a car that must be shown respect. Even a dollop of excessive throttle will get the tail wagging mid-turn, so unless you're a drifting specialist, it's wise to constantly observe the age-old mantra of slow in, fast out. The DBS is also not a canyon carver like a Ferrari 599, as it prefers long, high-speed sweepers to tight hairpins. In either setting, though, that light steering proves to be a slight detriment, lacking the feel and weight of a Ferrari's or Porsche's steering.

Interior

Like all Aston Martins, the DBS is one of the finest examples of interior craftsmanship. It's difficult to find a surface not covered in soft leather or Alcantara faux suede. Subtle carbon-fiber trim lines areas of the doors, while tasteful alloy trim and must-have optional piano-black trim adorn the center console. The elegant key fob (or Emotion Control Unit) that seamlessly slides into the dash is partly made from sapphire crystal.

The DBS's interior represents the next generation of Aston Martin design. While much is similar to the DB9 and V8 Vantage, the center stack controls have been cleaned up to produce a classier and more user-friendly design. Easily deciphered buttons combine with a central LCD screen layout borrowed from Volvo to create a more user-friendly and better-looking interface than those found in the "lesser" Astons. Still, we wish they had ditched the metallic electroluminescent gauges. Not only do the speedometer and tachometer strangely rotate in opposite directions (the tach goes the wrong way) but the speedo features such a huge range of numbers that it's rendered practically useless. Luckily, the driver can select a digital speedometer in the prominent trip computer display.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Aston Martin DBS.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Extremely fun but rather expensive
Joe64,07/22/2008
I bought the DBS for my wife's birthday and we both absolutely love it. It has excellent handling and it's sharp styling turns heads wherever it goes. Compared to other sport coupes it gets excellent mpg and low cost of ownership. My only regret about buying the DBS is that I wish I just got the DB9. Except for some crome accents, rims and sport seats it is the exact same thing...Just a whole lot less!
See all 1 reviews of the 2008 Aston Martin DBS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
510 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS features & specs
More about the 2008 Aston Martin DBS
More About This Model

The dormant DBS fires alive, its vicious 510-horse V12 awakening with a sharp blip and a mighty roar like the crack of a whip inciting an avalanche. Your heart skips a beat, your grin widens, you start humming "Rule Britannia." If this ever got old, it would be time to sell everything off and pursue a higher calling.

Yet the 2008 Aston Martin DBS story begins a few seconds earlier than this glorious ignition. For most cars, the key is an afterthought, but experiencing the DBS truly begins with its key. Actually, it's not really a key at all. Aston calls it the "Emotion Control Unit," a weighty item the size of most other key fobs and adorned in stainless steel and piano black trim, topped by polished sapphire crystal. The car comes with one; an extra will set you back $1,510. The driver slides this key, er, Emotion Control Unit into its round slot -- also crafted in crystal -- below the center air vents, depresses it for 2 seconds and then, blip-roar.

In any other car, any other brand, the ECU could be shaken off as an annoying frivolity inferior to increasingly popular keyless ignition/entry systems that allow you to leave the key fob in your pocket or purse. But that's rational practicality talking, and there's little room for that when discussing the Aston Martin DBS. Buying one of these stunning, visceral performance cars is an emotional affair. If you're not taken in by its DB9-on-steroids styling, legendary British brand appeal (including its Bond connection) and that knee-weakening engine, forget it. Buy a regular DB9 or a Ferrari or a Lamborghini or whatever personal watercraft costs $260 large.

Like most exotics, the 2008 Aston Martin DBS is an automobile like no other -- right down to its key.

Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS Overview

The Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS is offered in the following submodels: DBS Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Aston Martin DBSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Aston Martin DBS for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS.

Can't find a used 2008 Aston Martin DBSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin DBS for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,705.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,171.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin DBS for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,345.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,564.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Aston Martin DBS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin DBS lease specials

Related Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles