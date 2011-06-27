Used 2008 Aston Martin DB9 Consumer Reviews
World most amazing GT
astonman, 02/13/2009
I always wanted an Aston but wasn't sure of the build quality. When I walked into the showroom the salesman urged me to just drive one and I was sold. I could feel this was a solid car and I was right. It has been the most reliable car I have ever owned and I have owned several exotics. It is also the biggest head turner anywhere. Superb fit and finish. Amazing engine, perfect wood grain, the finest leather. Don't even think of comparing this in any way to the much lesser poser car the Vantage--the DB9 is a true Aston. If you can afford it, buy it - you will be glad you did.
