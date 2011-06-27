  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB9
  4. Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$175,550
See DB9 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$162,050
See DB9 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$166,750
See DB9 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG121213
Total Seating444
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg10/16 mpg11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.0/337.6 mi.211.0/337.6 mi.232.1/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG121213
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower449 hp @ 6000 rpm449 hp @ 6000 rpm449 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves484848
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Linn premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
128 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesno
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.185.4 in.185.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
EPA interior volume84.6 cu.ft.84.6 cu.ft.84.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Curb weightno3880 lbs.3968 lbs.
Drag Coefficientno0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
Exterior Colors
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Goodwood Green
  • Monaco Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Celeste Blue
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Elusive Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Oyster Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Goodwood Green
  • Monaco Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Celeste Blue
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Elusive Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Oyster Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Goodwood Green
  • Monaco Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Celeste Blue
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Elusive Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Oyster Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
Interior Colors
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
275/35R Z tiresyesyesyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$175,550
Starting MSRP
$162,050
Starting MSRP
$166,750
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
See DB9 InventorySee DB9 InventorySee DB9 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Aston Martin DB9 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles