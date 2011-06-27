  1. Home
Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG131312
Total Seating444
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg11/17 mpg10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/396.0 mi.242.0/374.0 mi.220.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG131312
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower449 hp @ 6000 rpm449 hp @ 6000 rpm449 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves484848
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Linn premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
128 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.1 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.185.4 in.185.4 in.
Curb weight3968 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.1 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.nono
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Oyster Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Merlot Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Celeste Blue
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • Ghillies Green
  • Elusive Blue
  • Goodwood Green
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Monaco Blue
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
275/35R Z tiresyesyesyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$165,400
Starting MSRP
$178,400
Starting MSRP
$174,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
