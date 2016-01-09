Used 2001 Aston Martin DB7 for Sale Near Me
- 13,842 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! HYPER LOW-MILE DB7 VANTAGE VOLANTE IN ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CONDITION. STILL LOOKS NEW!! READY TO HIT THE ROAD WITH AN ELEGANCE UNLIKE ANY OTHER. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!! ASTON MARTIN ENTHUSIAST OWNED AND WELL MAINTAINED. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN JET BLACK WITH KESTREL TAN LEATHER INTERIOR WITH CONNOLLY BLACK PIPING. FACTORY OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:5.9L V12 ENGINE 5 SPEED BUTTON-SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 18 PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS BLACK CANVAS TOP (ELECTRICALLY CONTROLLED)ASTON MARTIN PREMIUM AUDIO WITH BECKER RADIO CHROME TRIM ON DOOR HANDLES SIDE AIR EXTRACTORS FRONT GRILLE AND EXHAUST TIPS BURRED WALNUT INTERIOR TRIM KESTREL TAN TONNEAU COVER ALCANTARA INTERIOR HEAD LINING ON PILLARS AND MUCH MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAB42382K402340
Stock: C2340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,201 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Only 22,201 Miles! Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 12 City MPG! This Aston Martin DB7 Vantage boasts a Gas V12 5.9L/362 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control, Traction control. This Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Features the Following Options Storage compartments-inc: lockable glovebox, center console, Side-impact door beams, Rearview mirror w/dual reading lights, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows w/one-touch capability, Pwr retractable top w/heated back glass, Pwr rack-and-pinion steering, Pwr driver/passenger seat w/lumbar, Pwr door locks w/remote keyless entry. Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 21 Service Records. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAB423X2K403277
Stock: K3104-5
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2016
- 28,209 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,599
Dewey Barber Chevrolet - Gardendale / Alabama
All Services Up To Date, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12 DOHC, Black, Front 18 x 8/Rear 18 x 9 Aluminum Wheels, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Power convertible roof, Power driver seat, Power steering, Remote keyless entry, Wheel & Tire Package.***Dewey Price includes $1,000 Trade Assist and/or a $1,000 Finance Assist in dealer discounts. Trade must be 2012 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $18,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify. Finance Assist and Trade Assist are additional discounts from the Market Price. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated.***If vehicle just arrived and is waiting for mechanical inspection, prices are subject to change. Warranty Forever (covers engine, transmission, and drive axle for as long as you own the car! - Not all makes and models qualify. Must be less than 85,000 miles on odometer at the time of purchase. (Exclusions include: Turbo Diesel, Hybrids, Commercial Vehicles, All German Makes, Altered Suspensions or Modifications will not be eligible. Every unit with less than 85,000 miles goes through Dewey Barber's 150 point inspection. Odometer is 5059 miles below market average! Black Volante RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touchtronic 6.0L V12 DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAB42322K402995
Stock: U5462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-28-2013
- 39,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
Milpas Motors Auto Gallery - Santa Barbara / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAB42342K402450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,540 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$26,950
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
A rare 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Convertible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAB42353K403687
Stock: 403687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,769 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$40,750
Milford Auto Sales - Milford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAB42363K403861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$30,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
RARE--ONE IF A KIND CAR--VERY RARE--GREAT COLOR COMBO--LOOKS AND RUNS EXCELLENT--GREAT COLLECTORS ADDITION--PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES- SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--BLACK exterior and BROWN Leather interior .Features include:--power seat---leather seats--heated seats -CD player--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-815 Vehicle Options Fog Lights Limited Slip Differential 4-wheel double wishbone independent suspension w/coil springs Body-color pwr heated mirrors Body-side moldings Carpeted floor mats Driver & front passenger airbags Full floor console w/armrest Illuminated covered visor mirrors Leather-wrapped shift knob Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel Projector beam halogen headlamps Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Pwr door locks w/remote keyless entry Rear bench seat Rear wheel drive Rear window defogger Side-impact door beams Variable intermittent windshield wipers 5.9L (362) quad cam MPI 48-valve V12 engine Electronic engine management system (EEC-V) 3.77 rear axle ratio Illuminated push-button ignition Battery Disconnect Switch (BDS) Front/rear anti-roll bar P245/40ZR18 S02 Bridgestone Potenza front tires P265/35ZR18 S02 Bridgestone Potenza rear tires Full-size alloy spare Pwr rack-and-pinion steering 23.5 gallon fuel tank Dual exhaust w/chrome plated tips Pwr driver/passenger seat w/lumbar Cigar lighter w/ashtray Pwr windows w/one-touch capability Peripheral anti-theft protection w/immobilizer Automatic climate control system-inc: outside temp Pwr antenna Rearview mirror w/dual reading lights Courtesy lighting-inc: delayed/fade feature Cargo light Storage compartments-inc: lockable glovebox center console 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFAB22373K303627
Stock: 21EL25R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
