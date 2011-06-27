  1. Home
Used 2002 Aston Martin DB7 Consumer Reviews

Aston DB 7 Vantage Coupe

008, 11/16/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Boy, I thought I got a lot of comments on my 64 Mustang Convertible. You cannot drive the Aston anywhere without getting complete strangers coming up to you to talk about the car: "I wanted all my life to see an Aston" "Oh my God, the James Bond car!" "Are you married?" It is a real pleasure to see the joy this automobile brings to people.

Report Abuse

Good Stuff All Around

Mr. B, 04/27/2003
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I personally own two DB7's, one in red and one in green, and they are by far two of my most favorite vehicles. The vehicles have never broken down and they always respond to any weather condition, any driving surface, and any other distraction remarkably. The interior noise level is minimal even at high speeds. It is a great vehicle.

Report Abuse

Great

Simon Guntherd, 12/01/2002
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

When i first got into this car I thought it was a bit cramped but after i took it ou tof r a test drive I forgot all about the interior and let the my feet and hands take over. Get this car if you ever get the chance

Report Abuse

Third one

AstonThree, 09/29/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just ordered my third one. Obviously I like the car. I think these cars are with out a doubt the sexiest looking cars on the road. They aren't flashy, like Ferrari. "I would be embarrassed to drive a Ferrari" Class not flash! This car turns many heads &#8220;I get a thumbs up at almost every intersection from someone that spots the car". People always try to egg me on to race, I always ignore them.

Report Abuse

My beautiful Aston Martin

Noah, 03/16/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The cost seems high, yes. However if you are willing to get into the range of 100,000+ many things open up to you. Companies such as Ferrari, Maserati, Bentley, Porsche etc. You must ask youself not how much you want to spend but what do you want. I wanted a car that was powerful, beautiful and well made. I wanted a great touring car. I wanted a car that I could take a trip to the coast with. With that I purchased the Aston Martin Volante 2dr. When people say, "well your down 100 grand how do you feel?", I just smile and laugh. Cause I know I am up a million.

Report Abuse
