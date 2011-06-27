  1. Home
  2. AM General
  3. AM General Hummer
  4. Used 2000 AM General Hummer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 AM General Hummer Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Hummer
Overview
See Hummer Inventory
See Hummer Inventory
See Hummer Inventory
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.42.0 gal.42.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque430 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm430 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm430 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l6.5 l6.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 3400 rpm195 hp @ 3400 rpm195 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle53.0 ft.53.0 ft.53.0 ft.
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length184.5 in.184.5 in.184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight6564 lbs.6814 lbs.6964 lbs.
Gross weight8236 lbs.7986 lbs.7836 lbs.
Ground clearance16.0 in.16.0 in.16.0 in.
Height75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.130.0 in.130.0 in.
Width86.5 in.86.5 in.86.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Competition Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Candy Apple
  • Black
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mesa Dusk
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Bright White
  • Candy Apple
  • Mesa Dusk
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Competition Yellow
  • Candy Apple
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Mesa Dusk
  • Competition Yellow
  • Bright White
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Gray
See Hummer InventorySee Hummer InventorySee Hummer Inventory

Related Used 2000 AM General Hummer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles