Vehicle overview

The Hummer is the ultimate off-road warrior. Designed as an all-purpose vehicle for the U.S. Armed Forces (where it's known as the Humvee), the military version has been in production since 1985. The civilian Hummer became available to the public in 1992, and it has seen some success, thanks to people who've found that there are some things a Jeep Wrangler just can't do.

Available in four body styles (two-door Hard Top, four-door Hard Top, Open Top and Wagon), the Hummer has a style for everyone -- that is, everyone interested in such a beast. Our favorite is the Open Top, truly the bulkiest convertible in the world. The best feature on this convertible, however, is that the wind won't muss your hair: the Hummer goes from zero to 60 in a lollygagging 16 seconds, and its top speed is only 83 mph.

Optional accessories include a 6.5-liter turbodiesel engine for more power, and a towing system that can haul over 8,500 pounds. A Central Tire Inflation System allows the driver to inflate or deflate the tires from inside the vehicle, for those times when you really need the traction provided by depressurized rubber.

The new-for-2000 four-door Slant Back model brings a new look and a secure environment for personal belongings. Similar to the wagon, the Slant Back has an enclosed cargo compartment that is accessible through a one-piece lift gate which includes tinted glass, integrated wiper/washer, power door lock and rear window defogger. Inside, the Hummer receives dash pad sculpting for increased passenger room, an automatic-dimming rearview mirror and an improved Monsoon audio system with optional rear-seat audio controls and a CD changer.

Our complaints with this box-on-wheels center on the cheap GM-standard climate controls. For this price, they should be made of more substantial plastic. Otherwise, exposed bolts and rivets just add to the Hummer charm, and build quality is what you'd expect of other military-style utility vehicles such as tanks or submarines. Too bad a gun turret isn't optional for the civilian version. It's a jungle out there.