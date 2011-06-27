  1. Home
2000 AM General Hummer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched off-road prowess, rugged appeal.
  • Cheap interior materials, poor gas mileage, utilitarian nature.
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

Arnold's ride of choice may look cool and climb just about anything, but on the street, the Hummer is as miserable as you would expect a military vehicle would be.

Vehicle overview

The Hummer is the ultimate off-road warrior. Designed as an all-purpose vehicle for the U.S. Armed Forces (where it's known as the Humvee), the military version has been in production since 1985. The civilian Hummer became available to the public in 1992, and it has seen some success, thanks to people who've found that there are some things a Jeep Wrangler just can't do.

Available in four body styles (two-door Hard Top, four-door Hard Top, Open Top and Wagon), the Hummer has a style for everyone -- that is, everyone interested in such a beast. Our favorite is the Open Top, truly the bulkiest convertible in the world. The best feature on this convertible, however, is that the wind won't muss your hair: the Hummer goes from zero to 60 in a lollygagging 16 seconds, and its top speed is only 83 mph.

Optional accessories include a 6.5-liter turbodiesel engine for more power, and a towing system that can haul over 8,500 pounds. A Central Tire Inflation System allows the driver to inflate or deflate the tires from inside the vehicle, for those times when you really need the traction provided by depressurized rubber.

The new-for-2000 four-door Slant Back model brings a new look and a secure environment for personal belongings. Similar to the wagon, the Slant Back has an enclosed cargo compartment that is accessible through a one-piece lift gate which includes tinted glass, integrated wiper/washer, power door lock and rear window defogger. Inside, the Hummer receives dash pad sculpting for increased passenger room, an automatic-dimming rearview mirror and an improved Monsoon audio system with optional rear-seat audio controls and a CD changer.

Our complaints with this box-on-wheels center on the cheap GM-standard climate controls. For this price, they should be made of more substantial plastic. Otherwise, exposed bolts and rivets just add to the Hummer charm, and build quality is what you'd expect of other military-style utility vehicles such as tanks or submarines. Too bad a gun turret isn't optional for the civilian version. It's a jungle out there.

2000 Highlights

A new four-door, Slant Back model joins the lineup; the passenger side dash pad has been reshaped to increase passenger room; an improved Monsoon audio system with weatherband, rear-seat audio controls and a CD changer is now optional and two new colors round out the changes for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 AM General Hummer.

Most helpful consumer reviews

a true ride
bluice3309,08/30/2002
this beast can go through just about anything you through at it. water, fire, brick wall, glass ,ice , you name it. i like my toys to be tough enough to handle what i through at them. and this toy has NOT let me down and i do not think it ever will!!!
HUMMER NOT A bummer
Clayton ,12/19/2005
Vehicle is a beast. I don't recommend HUMMER H1 if you are bigger than average. You cannot get this thing stuck. Believe me I've tried. Top speed is rated at 83 and when you reach it you will swallow your seat cushion if you know what I mean. 0-60 in 16.9. But thats OK cause who needs speed when you can run over anything!
AWESOME HUMMER
REUBEN,01/20/2006
Hummer is unstoppable. May only get 12 mpg but who really cares. Not anyone that matters anyway. I cant get it stuck. I love the standard 12000 pound winch. 83 mph is "rated" top speed but I have experienced 87. It handles great at that speed. It is a little loud though.
H1 Review
Bobby Keene,08/23/2003
The truck is incredible. I have a long history of 4x4 vehicles and nothing comes close to the abilities of this truck off road.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Diesel
195 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety

Used 2000 AM General Hummer Overview

The Used 2000 AM General Hummer is offered in the following submodels: Hummer SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV AWD, Open Top 4dr SUV 4WD, Hard Top 4dr SUV AWD, Slantback 4dr SUV AWD, and 4dr SUV AWD.

