2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Pros
Awesome

SKYXX, 02/13/2020
Ti Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

2020 Alfa Stelvio is incredibly fun to drive. Fast and confident in the turns, fuel economy could be better, but the lead foot dosent help. Traded in a Lexus GX 460 (great car, had it's prupose) would not go back.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
