  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  4. 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
  5. 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Stelvio
5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(33%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Stelvios for sale
MSRP Starting at
$79,995
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The SUV continues to SATISFY More and More!!

Vince, 04/01/2019
Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

The car is absolutely engaging to drive, this is the ultimate drivers car, I have test driven many cars but nothing compares in this segment. You want the best here it is the QUAD!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Search Inventory
alfaromeousa.com

Unreliable, poor service

Carguy, 11/02/2019
Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 19 people found this review helpful

The most unreliable vehicle with the poorest service I've experienced. Check engine light from the first day of ownership. Dealers stating no loaners available, no service possible for 2+ weeks. Dropped off the new vehicle for service, Ubered home, 3 weeks later still not repaired. The car has sat longer in for service than I've had it in my driveway and I've owned it less than 45 days. Apathetic uncaring unapologetic scripted "Alfa-Care" hotline. Beginning a lemon-law claim. Poor service experience at any price, let alone nearly $100k.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO VS URUS

D A, 03/15/2020
Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned a Lamborghini Urus and I can tell you first hand that for the price difference of $150K the SQ is as viseral and fun to drive as the Urus and it is lighter, smaller and more nimble. It feels very similar to a Ferrari F430 when it comes to shifting and handling. The exhaust tone is just as radical as the Urus. It is a driver's car. The interior is absolutely 100% sports car especially the CF that envelopes the cabin. I am 100% satisfied!! Great value for the money!!

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Stelvio
Build & Pricealfaromeousa.com
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Stelvios for sale

Related 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars