2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews

The SUV continues to SATISFY More and More!! Vince , 04/01/2019 Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The car is absolutely engaging to drive, this is the ultimate drivers car, I have test driven many cars but nothing compares in this segment. You want the best here it is the QUAD!!!!

Unreliable, poor service Carguy , 11/02/2019 Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 19 people found this review helpful The most unreliable vehicle with the poorest service I've experienced. Check engine light from the first day of ownership. Dealers stating no loaners available, no service possible for 2+ weeks. Dropped off the new vehicle for service, Ubered home, 3 weeks later still not repaired. The car has sat longer in for service than I've had it in my driveway and I've owned it less than 45 days. Apathetic uncaring unapologetic scripted "Alfa-Care" hotline. Beginning a lemon-law claim. Poor service experience at any price, let alone nearly $100k.