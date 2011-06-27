2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews
The SUV continues to SATISFY More and More!!
The car is absolutely engaging to drive, this is the ultimate drivers car, I have test driven many cars but nothing compares in this segment. You want the best here it is the QUAD!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Unreliable, poor service
The most unreliable vehicle with the poorest service I've experienced. Check engine light from the first day of ownership. Dealers stating no loaners available, no service possible for 2+ weeks. Dropped off the new vehicle for service, Ubered home, 3 weeks later still not repaired. The car has sat longer in for service than I've had it in my driveway and I've owned it less than 45 days. Apathetic uncaring unapologetic scripted "Alfa-Care" hotline. Beginning a lemon-law claim. Poor service experience at any price, let alone nearly $100k.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO VS URUS
I have owned a Lamborghini Urus and I can tell you first hand that for the price difference of $150K the SQ is as viseral and fun to drive as the Urus and it is lighter, smaller and more nimble. It feels very similar to a Ferrari F430 when it comes to shifting and handling. The exhaust tone is just as radical as the Urus. It is a driver's car. The interior is absolutely 100% sports car especially the CF that envelopes the cabin. I am 100% satisfied!! Great value for the money!!
Sponsored cars related to the Stelvio
Related 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020