Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(31)
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Type:

What’s new

  • Rear-wheel-drive base model added
  • Android Auto/Apple CarPlay is standard on all Stelvios
  • Part of the first Stelvio generation introduced in 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and precise handling
  • Powerful and exciting engines
  • Distinctive styling helps it stand out from the crowd
  • Overly sensitive brake pedal
  • Snug back seat and cargo volume
  • Lower towing capacity than competitors
2020
2019
2018
2018
MSRP Starting at
$79,995
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Stelvio does Edmunds recommend?

The new base model with rear-wheel drive is interesting, but the Stelvio makes more sense when equipped with all-wheel drive. Go for the Ti trim for its heated seats and steering wheel and parking sensors. Add the Sport package for its better seats and steering-column-mounted shifter paddles, and you've hit the sweet spot of the Stelvio range.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

Most crossover SUVs trade heavily on their ability to move things and ferry people. The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, however, prioritizes the driving experience over such plebeian concerns. It strives to be the driver's pick among premium compact crossover SUVs — vehicles that generally aren't known for their dynamic attributes.

The Stelvio enters its second model year in 2019. It shares its fundamental platform, engines and trim levels with the Giulia sedan. It seats five like the Giulia, but unlike its sedan stablemate, the Stelvio is available with all-wheel drive. It's a ball to drive, with sharp steering and precise handling. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is eager to run. The Stelvio offers a pleasant ride quality, too.

The Stelvio doesn't pretend to offer off-road capability, which is actually somewhat refreshing — instead, it doubles down on its ability to handle pavement. For example, it has an optional mechanical differential, huge and gorgeous shift paddles, and a range-topping Quadrifoglio variant that's one of the quickest crossovers you can buy.

There are compromises, of course. The Stelvio gives up some cargo volume and towing capacity to its competitors, while the interior is a mixed bag of material choices. But if you're searching for a sport-oriented premium crossover, this is one of the best.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio models

The 2019 Alfa Romeo is a compact all-wheel-drive small crossover luxury SUV that's available in three variants: a base Stelvio, a luxury-oriented Ti and a high-performance Quadrifoglio. The solidly equipped base and Ti models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (280 horsepower, 306 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic. The Quadrifoglio is a different animal entirely, with its stiffer suspension tuning, stickier tires and Ferrari-derived twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (505 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque).

The base Stelvio comes with rear- or all-wheel drive, and it's well-equipped with standard features such as 18-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and adjustable drive settings. Technology features include a large driver information display, a 6.5-inch central touchscreen, a rearview camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, four USB ports (two in front and two charge-only ports for rear passengers) and an eight-speaker stereo system.

The Ti comes with more standard equipment, including 19-inch wheels, front parking sensors, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

A Sport package, available for both trims, adds larger diameter wheels (19 inches for base, 20 inches for the Ti), different exterior and interior trim, paddle shifters and stiffer suspension tuning. On top of that, the Ti gains sport front seats with power-adjustable bolsters.

A Ti-specific Performance package adds a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension and a rear mechanical locking limited-slip differential, while a Ti Lusso package adds upgraded front seats, additional leather upholstery and upgraded interior trim.

To maximize safety, get the Driver Assist Dynamic Plus package. It adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking.

Finally, the Quadrifoglio comes with much of the above as standard — the Driver Assist Dynamic Plus package being a notable exception. On top of that, it adds its high-performance engine, 20-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a navigation system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology6.0

Driving

8.0
The Stelvio is an SUV for people who love driving. It has a strong and responsive engine, a sporty transmission and engaging handling. It's of the more entertaining SUVs on the road.

Acceleration

8.5
Power delivery is urgent. In Sport mode, the Stelvio is very responsive. Around town, you'll be hard-pressed to feel the difference between it and some vehicles with bigger engines. Our as-tested 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds puts the four-cylinder Stelvio within half a second of some heavy hitters.

Braking

7.0
The Stelvio's brakes are generally easy to modulate, with one notable exception. At low speed, brake response can be inconsistent and grabby, highlighting the artificial pedal feel. In our testing, the Stelvio came to a stop from 60 mph in just 117 feet, which is good performance for a crossover.

Steering

8.0
The steering is direct and accurate, and it feels naturally weighted with resistance that builds progressively through turns. There's just enough feedback to encourage spirited driving. It's a little heavier than some SUVs, but it's appropriate for the sporty Stelvio. On-center feel is quite good.

Handling

8.0
For a crossover, the Stelvio is quite playful. Body roll is well-controlled, and the chassis is nimble and eager to turn. It feels more like a large sporty hatchback than a crossover. Because the suspension skews stiffer, midcorner bumps can sometimes be unsettling.

Drivability

8.5
The Stelvio is maneuverable and light-footed, even at low speeds. The transmission shifts smoothly and promptly, and will hold a gear if you want it to in spirited driving. In Normal mode, it tends to be eager to upshift, but ultimately it's a good companion in traffic and when the road gets fun.

Off-road

6.5
The Stelvio comes with hill descent control, but it's meant to be driven on road, not off. There's not much clearance, for starters, and there are no all-terrain modes, as some SUV competitors have.

Comfort

8.0
We were impressed by the Stelvio's comfort, especially for a sport-oriented crossover. But the seats have some shortcomings, the ride is generally compliant but gets bouncy, and climate control is easy to use but falls short in automatic mode.

Seat comfort

8.0
The Stelvio's seats are sculpted for support, keeping us comfortable for long stints. But they aren't cushy. The leather is on the stiff side, the headrests are brick hard, and the seat cushion's a bit short for long-legged drivers.

Ride comfort

8.5
Ride quality is impressive for a sporty crossover. The Stelvio absorbs sharper bumps and road imperfections while still feeling connected to the road. It can get bouncy, especially on uneven concrete-slab freeways. Around town, it's one of the more comfortable sport-oriented crossovers.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Road and tire noise is muted, especially for a sporty SUV. There's some wind noise at freeway speeds. The engine is pleasantly audible under load, but the noise subsides at cruising speeds.

Climate control

7.0
The manual controls are clearly marked knobs and buttons, which are easy to understand and straightforward to use. We were glad of that because leaving the system in automatic often results in not enough airflow.

Interior

7.5
The Stelvio has a good amount of space both front and back. The controls are clearly marked and easy to find, and basic infotainment functions are streamlined nicely. But the settings menus are convoluted. The biggest demerit is poor visibility due to thick roof pillars.

Ease of use

7.5
The basic controls are clearly marked and easy to find, and the infotainment system works well with the rotary knob interface. Basic functions are streamlined nicely, but the menu structure for settings and options is convoluted. It's often difficult to find things.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Access to the front seat is very easy. The floor is relatively low for an SUV, and the door openings are sufficiently large. Tall passengers will have to duck under the sloping roofline to access the rear seat. The long rear doors make access to the back difficult in tight parking spaces.

Driving position

8.5
There's a good range of possible seating positions thanks to the seat-height adjustment and sufficient steering wheel telescoping range. The beltline is high enough that you feel as if you're ensconced in the car rather than perched up high, as you do in some SUVs.

Roominess

8.0
The interior feels quite roomy, and the space is accentuated by open design. Front passengers should have no issues. Rear-seat head- and legroom are sufficient for most adults.

Visibility

6.0
The Stelvio's roof pillars are thick all around, which creates visibility issues. The rear-quarter view over the shoulder in particular is obstructed, and the view through the small rear window is limited. Fortunately, the large side mirrors make up for some of the obstruction.

Quality

5.5
The doors close with a satisfying thunk, but door panels flex under pressure. Most touchpoints are covered with nice materials, but the switchgear feels plasticky. We noticed some creaks and rattles in the cabin and had issues with several electronic systems, making us concerned about reliability.

Utility

6.0
Practicality is not one of the Stelvio's strengths. The cargo space is narrow, and total cargo volume falls short of class leaders. There are a number of interior cubbies, but most are small and of limited usefulness. At least the LATCH points are easy to find.

Small-item storage

6.0
The door pockets are narrow but deep, and they offer enough room for small water bottles. The console, glovebox, seatback pockets, and rear door pockets are all small. The cupholders are awkwardly placed — a tall drink will block access to a USB port and environmental controls.

Cargo space

6.0
Loading cargo is easy because of the low floor and liftover, and sliding tiedowns are available. The trunk is deep but narrow, limiting the usability of the space. There are rear-seat releases in the trunk, but you might need to remove the headrests or adjust the front seats for them to fold flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH points are clearly marked and easy to access thanks to plastic covers, so you won't have to dig around between the seat cushions. Bulkier infant seats will infringe on the front seat's range of motion.

Technology

6.0
What technology the Stelvio has is cleanly integrated, but there's no question it lags behind the competition. A good adaptive cruise system and high-quality stereo aside, it's clear that technology isn't the Stelvio's forte. If you want all the bells and whistles, look elsewhere.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now standard for 2019. Oddly, Bluetooth also takes a surprisingly long time to boot up when the car is started. In our testing, we also had issues accessing music on phones via USB.

Driver aids

6.5
Adaptive cruise works smoothly, and both blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert worked well. The backup camera display is very small. The various warning beeps are disruptively loud, and when forward collision alert is triggered it tightens the brakes, making for abrupt stops.

Voice control

4.5
The voice controls are frustrating and limited. The "help" function is annoying, displaying only a few commands on screen, and reciting the rest out loud. It's also prone to misunderstanding, which made basic functions such as changing radio stations an exercise in frustration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

5 star reviews: 77%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 3%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 31 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • seats
  • comfort
  • emission system
  • wheels & tires
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • value
  • engine
  • lights

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The SUV continues to SATISFY More and More!!
Vince,
Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The car is absolutely engaging to drive, this is the ultimate drivers car, I have test driven many cars but nothing compares in this segment. You want the best here it is the QUAD!!!!

1 out of 5 stars, Unreliable, poor service
Carguy,
Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The most unreliable vehicle with the poorest service I've experienced. Check engine light from the first day of ownership. Dealers stating no loaners available, no service possible for 2+ weeks. Dropped off the new vehicle for service, Ubered home, 3 weeks later still not repaired. The car has sat longer in for service than I've had it in my driveway and I've owned it less than 45 days. Apathetic uncaring unapologetic scripted "Alfa-Care" hotline. Beginning a lemon-law claim. Poor service experience at any price, let alone nearly $100k.

5 out of 5 stars, STELVIO QUADRIFOGLIO VS URUS
D A,
Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have owned a Lamborghini Urus and I can tell you first hand that for the price difference of $150K the SQ is as viseral and fun to drive as the Urus and it is lighter, smaller and more nimble. It feels very similar to a Ferrari F430 when it comes to shifting and handling. The exhaust tone is just as radical as the Urus. It is a driver's car. The interior is absolutely 100% sports car especially the CF that envelopes the cabin. I am 100% satisfied!! Great value for the money!!

Write a review

See all 31 reviews

Features & Specs

Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$79,995
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower505 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Stelvio safety features:

Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Applies the brakes automatically if it senses a front collision is imminent in an effort to mitigate the damage.
Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus with Full Stop
Keeps pace with the speed of the car in front of you, even if that means slowing to a stop.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts you if it senses the vehicle unintentionally leaving its lane.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. the competition

Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Porsche Macan

Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Porsche Macan: Of all its competitors, the Macan is closest in spirit to the Stelvio. It, too, places an emphasis on driver engagement. Many options on the Macan are available as stand-alone options, so the price can quickly spiral upward. If you like the Stelvio, the Macan will be right up your alley, too. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Porsche Macan.

Compare Alfa Romeo Stelvio & Porsche Macan features

Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Audi Q5

The Q5 is the crowd-pleaser of the segment. It's not as overtly sporting as either the Stelvio or the Macan, but it offers an edge in everyday practicality. All versions of the Q5 come with all-wheel drive, and Audi's MMI infotainment interface is among the best in the business. Comfortable yet stylish, the Q5 is worth a look, especially if having the keenest-handling crossover isn't your top priority.

Compare Alfa Romeo Stelvio & Audi Q5 features

Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia

Available with or without all-wheel drive, the Giulia makes for an intriguing alternative to the Stelvio. They share the same platform, engine and transmission, so they're more alike than you might guess. The Giulia's lower center of gravity gives it an edge in handling, but you give up some cargo volume compared to the Stelvio.

Compare Alfa Romeo Stelvio & Alfa Romeo Giulia features

More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a compact luxury crossover SUV intent on attracting buyers with sharp design, enjoyable handling and a powerful engine. It comes in two trim levels that, with exceptions, have similar access to options and packages, which include additional safety, luxury and performance features. Regardless of trim level and options, the Stelvio's pricing remains competitive with the segment, even when it's fully loaded.

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is offered in base and Ti trim levels that are differentiated by their level of standard features. Both trims come with the same powerful inline four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic. A high-performance Quadrifoglio model is also available.

The base Stelvio doesn't skimp on style, boasting 18-inch wheels and chrome exhaust finishers. You'll find most typical luxury appointments inside, including 10-way power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and a digital gauge cluster. And while the 6.5-inch entertainment screen falls on the small side, it still supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For a small increase in price, the Ti ups the luxury and appearance elements by adding items such as 19-inch wheels, wood interior trim, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and a larger 8.8-inch widescreen infotainment system.

A small handful of packages improve performance, luxury and safety aspects of the Stelvio, while à la carte options consist of a stereo upgrade and a dual-pane sunroof. A rear mechanical locking differential — a rarity in this segment — is available in a performance package. Fortunately, most packages and options can be ordered together, so you don't have to worry about missing out on a feature.

Considering its driving experience, the Stelvio is priced fairly when compared against its segment. That said, it biases more toward sport than utility and luxury; its interior can feel a little plain; and larger occupants might feel a bit cramped in the back seat. Like all Alfa Romeos, the Stelvio is fresh to the market, so it'll be a few years before you know what to expect for resale value. When you've made the decision, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio for you.

