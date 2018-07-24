2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
What’s new
- Rear-wheel-drive base model added
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay is standard on all Stelvios
- Part of the first Stelvio generation introduced in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sharp steering and precise handling
- Powerful and exciting engines
- Distinctive styling helps it stand out from the crowd
- Overly sensitive brake pedal
- Snug back seat and cargo volume
- Lower towing capacity than competitors
Which Stelvio does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Most crossover SUVs trade heavily on their ability to move things and ferry people. The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, however, prioritizes the driving experience over such plebeian concerns. It strives to be the driver's pick among premium compact crossover SUVs — vehicles that generally aren't known for their dynamic attributes.
The Stelvio enters its second model year in 2019. It shares its fundamental platform, engines and trim levels with the Giulia sedan. It seats five like the Giulia, but unlike its sedan stablemate, the Stelvio is available with all-wheel drive. It's a ball to drive, with sharp steering and precise handling. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is eager to run. The Stelvio offers a pleasant ride quality, too.
The Stelvio doesn't pretend to offer off-road capability, which is actually somewhat refreshing — instead, it doubles down on its ability to handle pavement. For example, it has an optional mechanical differential, huge and gorgeous shift paddles, and a range-topping Quadrifoglio variant that's one of the quickest crossovers you can buy.
There are compromises, of course. The Stelvio gives up some cargo volume and towing capacity to its competitors, while the interior is a mixed bag of material choices. But if you're searching for a sport-oriented premium crossover, this is one of the best.
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio models
The 2019 Alfa Romeo is a compact all-wheel-drive small crossover luxury SUV that's available in three variants: a base Stelvio, a luxury-oriented Ti and a high-performance Quadrifoglio. The solidly equipped base and Ti models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (280 horsepower, 306 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic. The Quadrifoglio is a different animal entirely, with its stiffer suspension tuning, stickier tires and Ferrari-derived twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 (505 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque).
The base Stelvio comes with rear- or all-wheel drive, and it's well-equipped with standard features such as 18-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and adjustable drive settings. Technology features include a large driver information display, a 6.5-inch central touchscreen, a rearview camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, four USB ports (two in front and two charge-only ports for rear passengers) and an eight-speaker stereo system.
The Ti comes with more standard equipment, including 19-inch wheels, front parking sensors, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
A Sport package, available for both trims, adds larger diameter wheels (19 inches for base, 20 inches for the Ti), different exterior and interior trim, paddle shifters and stiffer suspension tuning. On top of that, the Ti gains sport front seats with power-adjustable bolsters.
A Ti-specific Performance package adds a driver-adjustable adaptive suspension and a rear mechanical locking limited-slip differential, while a Ti Lusso package adds upgraded front seats, additional leather upholstery and upgraded interior trim.
To maximize safety, get the Driver Assist Dynamic Plus package. It adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking.
Finally, the Quadrifoglio comes with much of the above as standard — the Driver Assist Dynamic Plus package being a notable exception. On top of that, it adds its high-performance engine, 20-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a navigation system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a Harman Kardon sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|6.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility6.0
Quality5.5
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration5.0
Driver aids6.5
Voice control4.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- seats
- comfort
- emission system
- wheels & tires
- appearance
- road noise
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- value
- engine
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
The car is absolutely engaging to drive, this is the ultimate drivers car, I have test driven many cars but nothing compares in this segment. You want the best here it is the QUAD!!!!
The most unreliable vehicle with the poorest service I've experienced. Check engine light from the first day of ownership. Dealers stating no loaners available, no service possible for 2+ weeks. Dropped off the new vehicle for service, Ubered home, 3 weeks later still not repaired. The car has sat longer in for service than I've had it in my driveway and I've owned it less than 45 days. Apathetic uncaring unapologetic scripted "Alfa-Care" hotline. Beginning a lemon-law claim. Poor service experience at any price, let alone nearly $100k.
I have owned a Lamborghini Urus and I can tell you first hand that for the price difference of $150K the SQ is as viseral and fun to drive as the Urus and it is lighter, smaller and more nimble. It feels very similar to a Ferrari F430 when it comes to shifting and handling. The exhaust tone is just as radical as the Urus. It is a driver's car. The interior is absolutely 100% sports car especially the CF that envelopes the cabin. I am 100% satisfied!! Great value for the money!!
Features & Specs
|Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$79,995
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|505 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Stelvio safety features:
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus
- Applies the brakes automatically if it senses a front collision is imminent in an effort to mitigate the damage.
- Adaptive Cruise Control-Plus with Full Stop
- Keeps pace with the speed of the car in front of you, even if that means slowing to a stop.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you if it senses the vehicle unintentionally leaving its lane.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. the competition
Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Porsche Macan
Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Porsche Macan: Of all its competitors, the Macan is closest in spirit to the Stelvio. It, too, places an emphasis on driver engagement. Many options on the Macan are available as stand-alone options, so the price can quickly spiral upward. If you like the Stelvio, the Macan will be right up your alley, too. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Porsche Macan.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Audi Q5
The Q5 is the crowd-pleaser of the segment. It's not as overtly sporting as either the Stelvio or the Macan, but it offers an edge in everyday practicality. All versions of the Q5 come with all-wheel drive, and Audi's MMI infotainment interface is among the best in the business. Comfortable yet stylish, the Q5 is worth a look, especially if having the keenest-handling crossover isn't your top priority.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia
Available with or without all-wheel drive, the Giulia makes for an intriguing alternative to the Stelvio. They share the same platform, engine and transmission, so they're more alike than you might guess. The Giulia's lower center of gravity gives it an edge in handling, but you give up some cargo volume compared to the Stelvio.
FAQ
Is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio:
- Rear-wheel-drive base model added
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay is standard on all Stelvios
- Part of the first Stelvio generation introduced in 2018
Is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio reliable?
Is the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio?
The least-expensive 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $79,995.
Other versions include:
- Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $79,995
What are the different models of Alfa Romeo Stelvio?
More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a compact luxury crossover SUV intent on attracting buyers with sharp design, enjoyable handling and a powerful engine. It comes in two trim levels that, with exceptions, have similar access to options and packages, which include additional safety, luxury and performance features. Regardless of trim level and options, the Stelvio's pricing remains competitive with the segment, even when it's fully loaded.
The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is offered in base and Ti trim levels that are differentiated by their level of standard features. Both trims come with the same powerful inline four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic. A high-performance Quadrifoglio model is also available.
The base Stelvio doesn't skimp on style, boasting 18-inch wheels and chrome exhaust finishers. You'll find most typical luxury appointments inside, including 10-way power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and a digital gauge cluster. And while the 6.5-inch entertainment screen falls on the small side, it still supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For a small increase in price, the Ti ups the luxury and appearance elements by adding items such as 19-inch wheels, wood interior trim, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and a larger 8.8-inch widescreen infotainment system.
A small handful of packages improve performance, luxury and safety aspects of the Stelvio, while à la carte options consist of a stereo upgrade and a dual-pane sunroof. A rear mechanical locking differential — a rarity in this segment — is available in a performance package. Fortunately, most packages and options can be ordered together, so you don't have to worry about missing out on a feature.
Considering its driving experience, the Stelvio is priced fairly when compared against its segment. That said, it biases more toward sport than utility and luxury; its interior can feel a little plain; and larger occupants might feel a bit cramped in the back seat. Like all Alfa Romeos, the Stelvio is fresh to the market, so it'll be a few years before you know what to expect for resale value. When you've made the decision, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio for you.
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Overview
The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is offered in the following styles: Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Stelvio Quadrifoglio 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Stelvio Quadrifoglio featuring deep dives into trim levels including Quadrifoglio, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio?
