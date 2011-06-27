Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews

Mario Antonio Elefante , 05/28/2019 Quadrifoglio 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have read about all the so called sporty SUV's and when I heard about this I had to drive it. WOW. I told my wife that it's an SUV but I am the driver. If you love to drive and you want a good looking super fast great handling SUV then this is the one for you. I tried 4 different models from Mercedes to BMW Audi and Porsche and this is no 1 with a bullet. The steering is excellent responsive to the touch and in race mode well it's adios muchacho. It looks beautiful. Better than the rest of the pack. It stands alone. Your wife might nitpick about one thing or another however she's not driving and l always say yes dear and all is well in paradise. Can't say enough about it. Wouldn't be without it. Ciao Mario