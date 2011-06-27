Used 2010 Acura ZDX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This car is a beast! Eichler34 , 11/03/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful First my disclaimer: I've taken this car on 2 lengthy test-drives and because we are a family of 5 we decided on the MDX over this. That being said, this car made me want to force the issue and try to cram 3 people in the back. The over-the-top bold and modern design inside and out must be seen in person to appreciate. The car drives incredibly smooth and quiet even in sport mode. The speed and handling are top notch, it has the most comfortable car seats I've ever used, and they are heated and cooled seats, and the cooled seats are what luxury is all about, they work really well. The blind spot warning system is a must and works to perfection. Report Abuse

Love my ZDX but NOT loving Acura Roseanne Nadeau , 07/20/2017 Advance Package 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The advance package on Acura cars have a known damper issue requiring all 4 struts to be replaced at a cost of around $4000!!! Acura extended the warranty but refuses to honor it. Acura Client Relations leaves a lot to be desired, they are awful. They give you no information and when you give them information their only answer is, "Sorry, there is nothing we can do". That's the response to everything. Under TSB B16-021 and B16-022 expiry 7 years after original purchase date (Feb 2011 according to the title) I'm well within the time frame. "Sorry, there is nothing we can do". "If you had another Acura or Honda product maybe we could support you on goodwill. But you don't, so we can't support a case for goodwill, you can try the dealership. Sorry, there is nothing we can do." I asked the dealership to call Acura on my behalf, guess what they were told. Yep. "Sorry, there is nothing we can do". So I love my ZDX, the look, the performance, the comfort, everything, but Acura? No. Because of Acura Client Relations I won't purchase another Acura, its a shame because I love the cars, but I can't support a company that doesn't stand behind its product. I guess we both lose out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This is truly a driver's car Bob , 07/28/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love the fact that with SH-AWD the more gas you give it the better it hugs the turns. You really can feel it working and shuffling power around as needed when driving enthusiastically. I spent a few weeks with it in the snow and actually tried to make the tires slip by jumping on the gas. All the electronics went to work and I briskly took off with no drama. The ZDX easily has one of the best interiors of any vehicle in its price range or even above it, and with the advance package you get the adjustable shocks to smooth things out when the wife is in the car. Switching from Comfort to Sport mode feels like going from a Lexus RX to a BMW X5 but with even better handling. Report Abuse

Great in the Snow! rgj21 , 01/27/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had the ZDX for six months and I do like it quite a bit. There are a couple of negatives but overall it is a very fine vehicle--well designed and built and great to look at. I particularly want to note that it is outstanding in the snow. Acura has been running commercials featuring its SUV line capering around on ski slopes. It is all true! This car performs extremely well in snow. When a very ugly 6 inches hit here in the Mid Atlantic, the ZDX handled it like a champ when others failed. The technology package is spectacular. The only criticisms are 1) seat comfort--very stiff, not luxurious, promotes fatigue IMHO 2) gas mileage: not good at all. That is disappointing Report Abuse