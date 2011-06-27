  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Vigor
  4. Used 1992 Acura Vigor
  5. Used 1992 Acura Vigor Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Acura Vigor Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Vigor
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
Write a review
See all Vigors for sale
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,857
Used Vigor for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Too reliable

Katarina, 05/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My car has 174,000 miles on it and still runs great. The ride is still better than most new cars and no suspension or any other major parts have needed replacement, it still has the original clutch. Unfortunately I have no ligit excuse to get a new car.

Report Abuse

The Forgotten Acura

Texan_176, 01/01/2004
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

The vigor is a wonderfully designed BMW style car from Honda. See the lists of cons vs pros in this review for an objective review. If I wrote a text review it would be bias since I own the car and would tend to favor the pros.

Report Abuse

I wish this thing would die

pikapp22, 04/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is great. I've had minor problems with it. It now has 166K miles on it. I won't die so I can't get a new car (wink-wink). Compares favorably to a 3-Series.

Report Abuse

Great Car! I still love it.

Alabalan, 05/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I never expected to keep a car this long, but I bought it new and 170K miles later it still runs beautifully. It IS like a sports car. I have standard transmission which I had to replace at 130K. Small back seat is the only drawback, but if you rarely have passengers, it's a perfect car. I look for it to last to at least 250K.

Report Abuse

176,000 and has NEVER let me sit.

bobsealover, 05/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My father bought the car with 40,000 on it. It now has 176,000 and has never had any problems other than the normal wear items (brakes, bulbs, and a power antenna mast, wheel bearing) All services have been performed on- time. That's the key to keeping these on the road. Quite good in the snow, awesome in the rain (on Bridgestone Potenza RE950's) and excruciatingly reliable. There's a big online support group for these cars too.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Vigors for sale

Related Used 1992 Acura Vigor Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles