Used 1992 Acura Vigor Sedan Consumer Reviews
Too reliable
My car has 174,000 miles on it and still runs great. The ride is still better than most new cars and no suspension or any other major parts have needed replacement, it still has the original clutch. Unfortunately I have no ligit excuse to get a new car.
The Forgotten Acura
The vigor is a wonderfully designed BMW style car from Honda. See the lists of cons vs pros in this review for an objective review. If I wrote a text review it would be bias since I own the car and would tend to favor the pros.
I wish this thing would die
This car is great. I've had minor problems with it. It now has 166K miles on it. I won't die so I can't get a new car (wink-wink). Compares favorably to a 3-Series.
Great Car! I still love it.
I never expected to keep a car this long, but I bought it new and 170K miles later it still runs beautifully. It IS like a sports car. I have standard transmission which I had to replace at 130K. Small back seat is the only drawback, but if you rarely have passengers, it's a perfect car. I look for it to last to at least 250K.
176,000 and has NEVER let me sit.
My father bought the car with 40,000 on it. It now has 176,000 and has never had any problems other than the normal wear items (brakes, bulbs, and a power antenna mast, wheel bearing) All services have been performed on- time. That's the key to keeping these on the road. Quite good in the snow, awesome in the rain (on Bridgestone Potenza RE950's) and excruciatingly reliable. There's a big online support group for these cars too.
