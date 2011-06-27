Used 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews

T. Torch , 10/10/2019 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)

This car is a great car Have been doing it to Florida for the past few years and the mileage is about 30+ mpg. It holds a lot of bags and items in the back as well once you put the back seat down. All the seats, front and back are very comfortable