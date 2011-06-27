Used 2018 Acura TLX Sedan Consumer Reviews

This car is seriously underrated Jimbo , 11/09/2017 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Just leased the 2018 TLX 2.4 with tech package. No money down sign and drive $420.00 per mos. The base engine provides great acceleration in the lower gears and not so great in the higher gears but still plenty of oomph for me. Seats are better than my previous car which was a Volvo. Handling is good but the best part about how this car rides is the tight chassis. Cabin is very quiet only if I am not blasting the ELS sound system which is fantastic. I went to Honda to lease a 2018 Accord and they wanted $550 a mos. For a Honda! I challenge anybody to find another car that will give you a luxury brand for this price and quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Back with Acura again joey , 08/27/2017 SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful my 04 TL has 208,000 original miles still kicking. traded in 13 accord sport with 88,000 that was a great car for the money. I wanted to go back to acura even though the accord was a newer car the fit and finish of the acura was way better. the honda felt lighter and not really solid. I loved all the standard features of the A-Spec, V6 power its not a 4 cylinder turbo which is the new thing now. the solid feeling driving the car over bumps, sound of the engine exhaust , great red leather seats that feels like it will last more then 10yrs of use. excellent sound system, ambient lighting, beautiful LED lights with the yellow amber eyebrow lights, Navi system very easy to use. SH-awd around the curves or exit ramps very planted. The Cons gas mileage not very good, hate the automatic engine shut off have to this engage every time I start the car. or every time you open door while backing up for instance so i can see the curb while parking it automatically puts it in park, the ventilated seats are not super cold like the Lexus seats, There are so many things I need to read about this car. So the bottom line is I still love this car and happy to be with Acura again. So shop around and try to get a good price the AWD option is a must have even if you don't get an A-Spec model it changes the driving dynamics of the car for the good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

TLX Outstanding Value MJLx2 , 11/27/2017 SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful We’ve all heard / seen commercials urging comparison to competitive products “costing thousands of dollars more” .... well the TLX AWD V-6 w the Advance package truly offers a fully loaded car for thousands less than other mid-size premium cars. (In some cases for many, many thousands less.). Coupled w advanced safety and tech features, the car provides a smooth, comfortable and very quiet ride ... almost no wind or road / tire noise. The seats are very comfortable and the Advance package offers a driver’s power seat extension feature. For a taller guy that’s a much appreciated feature. My only nicks per se are the back seat leg room is a bit tight, trunk springs could be a bit stronger and the 9-speed trans is not as silky smooth as my previous car ( Audi A6). That said, the V6 AWD provides plenty of power and confident handling. The car is tight and feels solid. At 75mph the engine / trans are only turning 1,500 rpm! And, Acura finally dumped the beak grill got a modern, attractive and premium looking grill for the car making it a great looking car. When considering the price ($43,200 after Acura rebate) advanced safety, tech features and build quality this car is an outstanding value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good balance between comfort and handling, quiet Christopher Miller , 01/07/2018 Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful They struck a fine balance between a comfortable ride and performance handling. Yes, the handling is not quite as sharp as a BMW or Audi S series car, but it's better than a typical Toyota/Lexus/Honda family sedan, and the ride is comfortable without feeling to "floaty". I would have liked to have seen a 3.0L Turbo engine by now, but, the naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 certainly has adequate power (0 - 60 in 5.7 seconds) and, I was happy to save a little money with the discounted price which is probably due to the car having slightly less horsepower than some competition (which costs $5K - $15K more). The cabin road noise on the TLX is excellently quiet, superior to most other "luxury" cars until you approach the $100,000 or more price point and get dual pane windows like in a premium Mercedes AMG E series. This is a car that makes me want to drive more, even if it's just to the grocery store to pickup some onions that we need for dinner. It's also a far better looking car than much of the competition - the 2018 A4 looks like an upside down bathtub with a hamburger grill stuck on the front and the 2018 Accord and Toyota Camry both look like they're trying too hard to be "different" but not in a good way. I love the V6 in "Lunar Silver" or the A-Spec in the blue with red leather seats. (Mine is the silver) Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse