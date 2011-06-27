Used 2018 Acura TLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TLX Sedan
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,806*
Total Cash Price
$25,803
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,025*
Total Cash Price
$25,297
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,464*
Total Cash Price
$34,657
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$55,025*
Total Cash Price
$35,669
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,854*
Total Cash Price
$34,910
SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,586*
Total Cash Price
$26,309
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,586*
Total Cash Price
$36,681
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,025*
Total Cash Price
$25,297
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,098*
Total Cash Price
$28,586
A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,391*
Total Cash Price
$31,368
SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,440*
Total Cash Price
$30,103
A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,513*
Total Cash Price
$33,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$985
|$4,647
|Maintenance
|$801
|$421
|$2,165
|$1,053
|$1,335
|$5,775
|Repairs
|$0
|$386
|$592
|$639
|$686
|$2,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,117
|$825
|$517
|$187
|$4,033
|Depreciation
|$5,254
|$2,332
|$2,053
|$1,819
|$1,632
|$13,090
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,289
|$6,829
|$8,284
|$6,754
|$6,648
|$39,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$785
|$413
|$2,123
|$1,032
|$1,309
|$5,662
|Repairs
|$0
|$378
|$580
|$626
|$673
|$2,257
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,363
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,095
|$809
|$507
|$183
|$3,954
|Depreciation
|$5,151
|$2,286
|$2,013
|$1,783
|$1,600
|$12,833
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,068
|$6,695
|$8,122
|$6,622
|$6,518
|$39,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$6,242
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$566
|$2,909
|$1,414
|$1,793
|$7,757
|Repairs
|$0
|$518
|$795
|$858
|$922
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,867
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,092
|Financing
|$1,863
|$1,500
|$1,108
|$695
|$251
|$5,417
|Depreciation
|$7,057
|$3,132
|$2,758
|$2,443
|$2,192
|$17,581
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,163
|$9,172
|$11,127
|$9,072
|$8,930
|$53,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$582
|$2,993
|$1,455
|$1,846
|$7,983
|Repairs
|$0
|$533
|$818
|$883
|$949
|$3,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,922
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,153
|Financing
|$1,918
|$1,544
|$1,141
|$715
|$258
|$5,575
|Depreciation
|$7,263
|$3,223
|$2,838
|$2,514
|$2,256
|$18,095
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,606
|$9,440
|$11,452
|$9,337
|$9,190
|$55,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$1,083
|$570
|$2,930
|$1,424
|$1,806
|$7,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$522
|$800
|$864
|$929
|$3,115
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,107
|Financing
|$1,877
|$1,511
|$1,116
|$700
|$253
|$5,457
|Depreciation
|$7,108
|$3,155
|$2,778
|$2,461
|$2,208
|$17,710
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,274
|$9,239
|$11,208
|$9,138
|$8,995
|$53,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,738
|Maintenance
|$816
|$430
|$2,208
|$1,073
|$1,361
|$5,888
|Repairs
|$0
|$393
|$603
|$651
|$700
|$2,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,418
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,139
|$841
|$527
|$190
|$4,112
|Depreciation
|$5,357
|$2,377
|$2,094
|$1,854
|$1,664
|$13,346
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,511
|$6,963
|$8,447
|$6,887
|$6,779
|$40,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$6,606
|Maintenance
|$1,138
|$599
|$3,078
|$1,496
|$1,898
|$8,210
|Repairs
|$0
|$548
|$841
|$908
|$976
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,976
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,214
|Financing
|$1,972
|$1,588
|$1,173
|$735
|$265
|$5,733
|Depreciation
|$7,469
|$3,315
|$2,919
|$2,585
|$2,320
|$18,608
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,049
|$9,708
|$11,777
|$9,602
|$9,451
|$56,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$785
|$413
|$2,123
|$1,032
|$1,309
|$5,662
|Repairs
|$0
|$378
|$580
|$626
|$673
|$2,257
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,363
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,527
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,095
|$809
|$507
|$183
|$3,954
|Depreciation
|$5,151
|$2,286
|$2,013
|$1,783
|$1,600
|$12,833
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,068
|$6,695
|$8,122
|$6,622
|$6,518
|$39,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$887
|$467
|$2,399
|$1,166
|$1,479
|$6,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$427
|$655
|$707
|$760
|$2,550
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,726
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,237
|$914
|$573
|$207
|$4,468
|Depreciation
|$5,821
|$2,583
|$2,275
|$2,015
|$1,808
|$14,501
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,507
|$7,565
|$9,178
|$7,483
|$7,365
|$44,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,649
|Maintenance
|$973
|$512
|$2,633
|$1,280
|$1,623
|$7,021
|Repairs
|$0
|$469
|$719
|$776
|$835
|$2,799
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,893
|Financing
|$1,686
|$1,358
|$1,003
|$629
|$227
|$4,903
|Depreciation
|$6,387
|$2,835
|$2,496
|$2,211
|$1,984
|$15,913
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,724
|$8,302
|$10,071
|$8,211
|$8,082
|$48,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$934
|$491
|$2,526
|$1,228
|$1,558
|$6,738
|Repairs
|$0
|$450
|$690
|$745
|$801
|$2,686
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,622
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,817
|Financing
|$1,618
|$1,303
|$963
|$603
|$218
|$4,705
|Depreciation
|$6,130
|$2,720
|$2,395
|$2,122
|$1,904
|$15,271
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,171
|$7,967
|$9,665
|$7,880
|$7,756
|$46,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 TLX Sedan A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,014
|Maintenance
|$1,036
|$545
|$2,802
|$1,362
|$1,728
|$7,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$499
|$766
|$826
|$888
|$2,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,799
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,016
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,445
|$1,068
|$669
|$242
|$5,219
|Depreciation
|$6,799
|$3,018
|$2,657
|$2,354
|$2,112
|$16,940
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,610
|$8,837
|$10,721
|$8,741
|$8,604
|$51,513
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 TLX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Acura TLX in Virginia is:not available
