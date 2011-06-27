Used 2015 Acura TLX Sedan Consumer Reviews
Acura's Sedans are Back!
I had a TSX. It was great. I have to admit, for the TLX, I was worried about the dual clutch transmission. I worried about Acura getting back to its roots with its sedans. All that has been put to rest. My 2.4L tech TLX has been absolutely great! There are some pretty curvy, hilly roads in Austin and I put the car to a test. It handles amazingly well and the transmission... awesome! You can feel the gear change from idle on to 2nd gear but that's it. Even then, it's pretty close. The technology is awesome too! I haven't even gotten to the aesthetics. The body looks great and the interior is definitely luxury. Thank you Acura!
Love this new car!
Love the new TLX. Very smooth ride. Electronics in the dash are well thought out. The interior design is sporty yet classy. The LED headlights give the car a very sleek and trendy look. The Econo mode boost gas mileage. 70/30 split of highway/city driving has earned me 29mpg.
Love this car
This is my third Acura, I've had two TLs over the past six years. I liked them but alway felt like something was missing. This car has everything and more. They thought of every detail from the lights turning on at night when I get close to the car to the technology that enhances the driving experience. I feel like I got a lot of bang for my buck
Enjoying my new TLX
I traded in my 2008 528i for a 2015 TLX v6 with the tech package, after looking at BMW's and MB. I am really enjoying the TLX. It drives as well as the new (post 2012) 5 series - which are less fun than my old 2008 - and it holds my family and my 6'1 son better than the new C-class (which is an amazing car, just too small). However, when you compare the MSRP of the TLX against similarly equipped German cars, you easily save $20K or more. Yes, the TLX isn't perfect - crisper handling would be nice, but overall the value for money factor on this car is amazing - we'll send the kid to college for a year on what we saved, and have fun driving him there to boot.
My 3rd Acura
Traded my 2005 RL -- reluctantly -- for the TLX. Impulse decision. And I havent looked back. Handles beautifully, great technology features, perfect driving size. I'd say Acura really nailed it. Would recommend this car without hesitation.
