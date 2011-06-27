  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TL
  4. Used 2010 Acura TL
  5. Used 2010 Acura TL Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 TL
5(84%)4(11%)3(3%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.8
114 reviews
Write a review
See all TLS for sale
List Price Range
$8,995 - $12,995
Used TL for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...23

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car

Slm, 02/06/2016
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for a few years now and the worst thing I can say is that I have to depart ways with it soon. I mostly trade every three to four years however drove this Acura longer. It's not the most appealing on the eyes but the tech is tremendous and it rides very well. The gas mileage is ok but that's all the only downfall about this vehicle. I actually love this car so much I'm considering buying a 14 with the awd/tech package.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A Great Acura, and I have driven most

critter441, 08/15/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love Honda and Acura. I have owned everything from the CR-X, CR-V, Civic, Accord, TSX, RDX, and MDX. Out of this long list of cars, the TL is right up there with the MDX as the Acura best of the best. In terms of performance, price and reliability nothing beats it. Strongly considered moving into a BMW 335 xDrive or C300 series MB and moving away from Acura after some boring experiences. However, the standard options, performance and cost of ownership cannot be beat by the Honda/Acura line up. If you want sport performance the MT is a must! Honda has the best clutch and throw feel shifter and can hands down blow you back into your driver's seat. The 19" wheels hug the road, smooth, fast!

Report Abuse

1-year, 22K mile update - Not sure if I would buy again.

jimmyt_2, 02/23/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I took delivery on 3/1/2010 and have put 22K on the car since. Overall I love the car and think it is an amazing value. BUT...the car has a noise that is related to tire speed. It ranges from the sound of a thousand crickets to something that sounds like a squealing belt. Of course every time I take it to the dealer, they cant hear it, or by the time they have someone that can ride with me, the noise subsides. Im concerned that they will not get it fixed before the warranty is up. The dealer mentioned that they are replacing a lot of the AWD shafts due to noise but he didn't think that was my problem.

Report Abuse

I'M IN LOVE!

I'M IN LOVE!, 11/18/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Never ever been in love with a car before this one. It's just beautiful inside and out. Love it's controversial looks, high tech interior and smooth, fast ride. I just love it.

Report Abuse

Noise from transmision

2010acuratl, 06/22/2011
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

My 2010 Acura TL has experienced severe noises since new which is felt at when I shift gear from park to drive and releas break lound noise come from transmision. I have been bring back to deler 4 times for mechanic(s) to check it out but they can't figure it out. The car has I couldn't be any more disappointed than I am with the vehicle and Acura's response.I would not recommend this car to anyone.

Report Abuse
12345...23
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all TLS for sale

Related Used 2010 Acura TL Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles