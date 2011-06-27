Used 2002 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S Consumer Reviews
Great car to drive
Bought my TL about 4 years ago, and didn't have any major issues. All acura and Honda buyers have ideas about the bad transmission problem but still does not maintain it the way it should be taken care of, i changed transmission oil every 10K and now its just over 300KM on my car and still running strong...Love the car
One of the best
My wife bought this one back in 02 TL type S new and it's been a very reliable car. Great power, fun to drive. Runs like the day we bought it. Not pleased with the Xenon lights. Acura wanted $1,200.00 to replace the ballast I got a new OEM one aftermarket for $150, then $150 to install. The 2nd i did myself. The xenon OEM bulbs are about $95 ea at any auto parts place. You can get aftermarket xenon bulbs to work for about $16 for 2 but supposedly can affect ballast. mine seem to work fine but i am now selling. My wife wants an 2015 MDX. I have to say I am impressed with the 02 TL overall. Acura will gouge the daylights out of you but it is a high performance car.
Great mix of Power/Gas Mileage
02 TL-S bought the car with 64k miles which is amazingly low miles for an 8 year old car. First thing that i noticed right away soon as i bought the car is the POWER the car is extremely fast and the gas mileage is pretty darn good for a 260 hp engine, audio system is also very good.Good old Honda reliability. Unfortunately owning this car is stressful because you never really know when your transmission is going to fail even though i haven't had that problem i know it's coming and there's nothing i can do about it. If this car didn't have these transmission issues i would literally want this car forever.
Not worth the money
Not only will I never buy another acura again, but I will warn everyone I know to never buy one. Transmission went out a thousand miles over our purchased "extended warranty". Acura should be ashamed that a 1994 Geo Prism has outlasted my way overpriced Acura. $3,000.00 later, transmission still not working, and the car is only worth 5,000!!!! Run, run away from Acura products!!!!!
Bad transmission
We purchased this acura from a private ownership @ 47,000. It performed beautifully until the transmission went on @ 116,000. I had it serviced at 104,000 and nothing was wrong with it. I have learned that a rebuilt one from the acura dealership would cost $4900. Hello, anyone in there! I paid over $14,000 and still owe $8800. This is truly a LEMON of the technology aged vehicles.I have been told I can build a case with acura that is so far a joke because they told me that I will not get enough credit because I take it to another service provider for the car serviced. If I took it to an acura dealership, I could receive more credit for a new rebuilt transmission. Discrimination?
