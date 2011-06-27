Used 1999 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Hard to look beyond Acura/Honda
This Acura is a benchmark for value & rigid construction. Excellent feel & bang for the buck. Offers many standard features that are often expensive options on other entry luxury sedans. Decent mileage & get go for its not too powerful 3.2 4 speed auto trans. Even though only 4 speed still a performer. Ride is compliant & quiet, not Lexus quiet but defintely more fun. Engine is top notch, idles silently after +150k miles! Longevity of electronics, mechanics, etc. are phenomenal! Only problem we had was a clogged EGR port that was easily taken care of @ the dealer. Love it so much we went out & got the beautiful '06 TL. Just watch out for the trans. problems from 2000-2003 thats all.
Recall the Transmission
I feel the transmission should have been recalled. The manufacturer is more than aware that the transmission in this car was poorly made, and I am quite upset that I am having to replace it. I have always driven a Honda or Acura and this is the first time I've had major problems. I am told that the issue has been resolved mechanically, but that does little to help my out of pocket fee.
Transmission the Worst
The transmission has always hesitated between first and second gear. I was told by the dealer that this was normal. At 74,000 miles the transmission went. I then found out that the extended insurance on the tranny was covered by AAMCO, not Acura. The California customer service division never followed up never floowed up with their supposed investigation. Honda can keep their 'luxury' line. I'm going to Lexus.
Change transmissions every 50,000 miles
Overall, I love the car... but it is now on its fourth transmission with 150,000 miles. Since no one I told my situation to wanted to offer any compensation, I doubt I'll purchase another Acura. Obviously the problem is common, so it seems Acura should step up to the plate!
Dangerous Gamble
This car was a graduation present to me after finishing high school, and I love it! However, it has let me down so so many times, which is really disappointing because its definitely my favorite car. This car has been nothing but trouble, though. We bought with 97k miles on it, and in less than a year had to performance over $3500 in work. Ignition coils fried and fans quit working, leaving me with an overheated undrivable car until repaired. Then a month later transmission problems became massive. Performed maintenance and fixed the issue for about a week, then while out of town the transmission failed altogether leaving us stranded in another state. I love my car but it has stolen my $$
