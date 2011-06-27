Used 1996 Acura SLX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight4315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Fir Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
