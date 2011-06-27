Used 2003 Acura RSX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Baby Acura for the Win! Steve , 08/06/2015 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car to replace a gas hog (Mustang GT) for college. My job is roughly an hour and a half away and I needed something decently efficient on gas that didn't have the price tag of a Prius, and could still do the work and school trips on one tank. I came across one of these on a local craigslist and haven't had any regrets. It's one of the only Acura's (to my knowledge) that doesn't require premium gas or spark knock if you put regular gas in it. It usually does in the mid 20's mpg in the city and high 20's if not low 30's mpg on the highway. As long as you don't stomp on the gas pedal this car will do amazing no matter where you drive it; which was one of the selling points for me. The only downsides to this car come when you have to either replace belts, headlight bulbs, headlights or taillights. Because the car is so small, space under the hood is in short supply; therefore things like belts typically mean removing the entire front bumper to replace. The headlight bulbs (usually for the passenger headlight) also require removal of the entire bumper, which means you'll need to schedule some time aside for certain "simple" projects. If you need to take an entire headlight or taillight out of the car, the bumpers need to be removed completely as well since the retaining bolts are underneath the headlights and taillights. Besides those downfalls, the car is amazing. If you can find a type-s (200+hp) and don't mind driving a stick, those are the way to go. If a manual transmission isn't your thing the base models still have a good amount of kick to them (150+hp), and parts for these cars are extremely easy to find and aren't a whole lot of money either. Update 2018: I've had this car for 5 years now, and I have only had to do normal maintenance (oil changes, spark plugs, tires, brakes, etc.). This car has never once broken down, or had any issues even in severe winters. This is one of the best purchases I have ever made, and completely explains why you still see so many of these cars on the road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great little car mjl73187 , 09/08/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is truly a little gem of a car. I've had mine for over four years, put almost 50,000 miles on it, driven it three times round-trip from Connecticut to Arkansas, driven it around the mean streets of Brooklyn. It never lets me down. I've driven it at 80+ mph with all my worldly possessions (including an antique desk) crammed in the back and STILL gotten 34 mpg. I'll drive it until the wheels fall off, unless I need something with four doors.

Reliable and stylish Krista C. , 05/12/2016 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned my RSX for 8 years, I got it as my first car in June 2008 and have just recently traded her in 8 years later, with 206k miles on her. I absolutely love this car. It holds its value and it is reliable. As the miles added up I have had quite a few repairs, but I am so sad to see her go. If you're thinking of buying this car I would say do it. The acceleration is even now still superb, gas mileage unmatched, and the hatchback allows for lots of space. I moved into college with this baby! I ended up trading in my car to the dealership, but there were many people that wanted to buy it off me. It is stylish and sporty and is a classic sleek design. Comfortable to ride in for ten minutes or a few hours. Regular oil changes and routine maintenance will keep it running like new. Will miss my RSX terribly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Nothing catchy about this car 'cept the looks! Lin0 , 12/14/2016 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful The Base RSX does not have a center console armrest, which is torture on long drives during the holidays. Does not have traction control. Does not "feel" like it actually has 160HP Because the torque rating is way way under that. It actually feels Heavy, and slow. Seats are harder than the seats in my Monte Carlo, not good for drives longer than 90 minutes. There is some kind of transmission whine that started around 55K - Dealer serviced the transmission at 60K which did not help the volume of the annoying sound which never goes away now. Rust is showing up quite strongly in the rear wheel wells at 90K. Radio is super weak, very below average for stock system. I hear the steering system clunking at around 95K, not making me feel comfortable driving this thing anymore. I get the hood latch adjusted every 20K, which is annoying and time consuming. Its a very bad design something is not right about it, makes you think your hood is just not going open someday. And why does my A/C turn on when I have it off, at random? This car has some random weird electrical problem... I wish I didn't love the way this car looks... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value