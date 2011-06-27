Used 2003 Acura RL Consumer Reviews

Great Downsizing GregD , 08/09/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have just recently downsized from much larger and more expensive vehicles. I have taken a huge hit in my business which forced me to look for something nice, but less pricey to own and operate. I almost bought a 2003 Lexus LS430 but I'm glad I didn't. I bought this Acura with 90k miles and to my amazement it runs like a brand new car. There isn't a thing wrong with it and it rides and handles perfect. The great thing is that most people who have these cars are 1 owner, well taken care of cars and if you find one with high miles that is in great shape you can buy it so cheap and you have such a great car for the money. I paid 1/2 of the price of the Lexus. Report Abuse

3.5 RL with Nav Review CB-VA , 12/04/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great car for the price. Picked up 3.5RL with NAV for $36K plus 4.9% Honda financing. Exterior design isn't terribly exciting but it's a classic style that will never be dated. Had a 2002 TL before this and traded it in after racking up 25K miles in 10 months for work. This car was priced only a few thousand dollars more than the TL so I couldn't not buy it. The New Infiniti GS35 has a much more exciting design but once you add a steering wheel and tires(nothing is standard on that car) you'll be approaching $38K. Acura pricing strategy makes it difficlut to consider any other car. Report Abuse

Love It! ! ! itr03 , 12/04/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I tested BMW, Lexus, Infinity, and many others. . .Dollar for Dollar. .Cant Beat It Report Abuse

A good all around car. jrender , 01/12/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great Japanese luxury sedan for the price. I was looking at the 5 series Bimmers and the lexus ls 430. This car was much less than both, after the rebates. Extremely reliable and fun to drive. Report Abuse