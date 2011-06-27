Used 2003 Acura RL Consumer Reviews
Great Downsizing
I have just recently downsized from much larger and more expensive vehicles. I have taken a huge hit in my business which forced me to look for something nice, but less pricey to own and operate. I almost bought a 2003 Lexus LS430 but I'm glad I didn't. I bought this Acura with 90k miles and to my amazement it runs like a brand new car. There isn't a thing wrong with it and it rides and handles perfect. The great thing is that most people who have these cars are 1 owner, well taken care of cars and if you find one with high miles that is in great shape you can buy it so cheap and you have such a great car for the money. I paid 1/2 of the price of the Lexus.
3.5 RL with Nav Review
Great car for the price. Picked up 3.5RL with NAV for $36K plus 4.9% Honda financing. Exterior design isn't terribly exciting but it's a classic style that will never be dated. Had a 2002 TL before this and traded it in after racking up 25K miles in 10 months for work. This car was priced only a few thousand dollars more than the TL so I couldn't not buy it. The New Infiniti GS35 has a much more exciting design but once you add a steering wheel and tires(nothing is standard on that car) you'll be approaching $38K. Acura pricing strategy makes it difficlut to consider any other car.
Love It! ! !
I tested BMW, Lexus, Infinity, and many others. . .Dollar for Dollar. .Cant Beat It
A good all around car.
This is a great Japanese luxury sedan for the price. I was looking at the 5 series Bimmers and the lexus ls 430. This car was much less than both, after the rebates. Extremely reliable and fun to drive.
positive response
I have had this car about one year and it is about as perfict as a car can be made I have found nothing wrong with this car. Exellent quality and excellent performance. It is as good as it gets. Also, it has all the bells and whistles, I especially like the phone system. It is cheep for the service and covers ev
