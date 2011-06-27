  1. Home
Used 1997 Acura RL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 RL
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 19
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 306.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 18.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 19
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size: 3.5 l
Horsepower: 210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle: 36.1 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: V6
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 38.8 in.
Front leg room: 42.1 in.
Front hip room: 55.7 in.
Front shoulder room: 56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 36.8 in.
Rear hip Room: 56.5 in.
Rear leg room: 35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room: 56.9 in.
Measurements
Length: 195.1 in.
Curb weight: 3693 lbs. / 3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 14.0 cu.ft.
Height: 54.5 in.
Wheel base: 114.6 in.
Width: 71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles