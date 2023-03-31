2023 Acura MDX Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,050
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/481.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6,200 rpm
|Torque
|267 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (SOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|198.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.4 in.
|Height
|67.1 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|155.4 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|95.0 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|18.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.2 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,271 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|Front hip room
|59.3 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|350 watts stereo output
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|255/55R19 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
