Used 2015 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews
Bad Transmission
I bought a used 2015 Acura MDX. You can feel the transmission changing with every gear. At slow speeds the car feels like it is missing. Took to dealer and software was updated but still same problem. Returned to dealer and was told it had an adaptable transmission and to drive it until it got used to the way I drove. I have driven it about 2,000 miles and still the same problem. Very disappointed as I thought Acura was a great car. Has anyone else had this problem?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
A Nice SUV ripe with electronic issues - Too bad really
I feel like a guinea pig. I was sold a vehicle and I am the one testing it. This SUV is an amazing highway cruiser and family hauler when it's not in the garage for electronic issues. My vehicle has been in the garage for multiple two-week periods trying to fix an electrical issue and now the newest issue is the keyless entry/start system doesn't work. I can't even unlock the doors without removing the key from the fob, and I have to hold the fob next to the button just to start the car (even then you wonder if it will work). I have rattles, knocks, and electronic issues that you would expect from a $15K car but not from a luxury brand. I want to like this car, I really do.
GPS and Bluetooth are unsable- get a base model
I have had my tech package MDX for over 6 months now and can confidently say that a $100 tomtom GPS beats the in-dash hands down. Boot time takes about 60 seconds. Sluggish input. Passenger cannot input an address while moving. score 0 of 10. The Bluetooth phone is horrible. People ask if I have the windows down or if they are on speaker phone. My $100 Plantronics voyager works perfectly. Also can't press any digits on touchscreen when vehicle is moving. But can use the iPhone to press # for conference calls, etc. 0/10 Save your money and get the base MDX. I do love the ride and 28mpg highway that I average. Probably the most comfortable front seats on any SUV out there. 10/10 After owning for 3 years, not a single issue and they treat me well at Acura of Troy. 10/10
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GPS sucks!
I had great expectations for this car and it has been a great disappointment. Driving experience is excellent, comfy, well responsive, good visibility to the front. Poor visibility to the back when parking. Infotainment is big mess. I find using my i-phone more than car's features, because it takes so much time to enter or find any Point of interest from Acura database which is extremely poor or algorithms for searching are poorly designed. Acura owns apology to all owners for this mess and perhaps free update to fix it. It is also very slow in response and user experience requires numerous endless clicks to get to anything. I prefer hands down my GPS in 10 year old Honda Pilot EX than this new Acura. It seems that a lot of owners are furious over this infotainment fiasco. I really want to love this vehicle but in the future I will definitely look more closely at many other brands before buying another Acura.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Poor visibility in rear
Overall, I have been very pleased with my 2015 MDX AWD with tech package. After driving the car for a couple of months, I have become familiar with programming the nav and radio. My biggest concern with the model is the rear visibility. When crossing a four lane highway, stopping in the median to continue a left-hand turn, visibility is completely blocked by the rear window brace. I have experienced this a few times when the car is sitting at an angle and look to the right, you cannot see anything--very scary and dangerous.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
