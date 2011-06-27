Used 2008 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews

SH-AWD Will Make Everything Better marko221 , 03/02/2011 51 of 54 people found this review helpful During the recent snowstorm we received at Lake Tahoe, our MDX simply blew past everyone installing chains and kept up with the 4x4 rigs with the huge mud/snow tires and lift kits. Even on icy surfaces, we held our traction. The OEM Bridgestones have 5/32" tread left but the power distribution to the fronts, rears, or left or right was incredible! It can be monitored on the computer within the dash. My confidence kept building during our 3-hour commute up the mountain. A hazard warning blipped on and off when I intentionally tried to "drift" the vehicle on an icy patch at the gas station. Note to all: the commercials regarding the SH-AWD are fact! Report Abuse

Brake Rotor Problems Brake Problems , 10/03/2008 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My MDX is mostly a pleasant SUV to drive and own. However, I was surprised when I had problems with the brake rotors at a low mileage and Acura told me that I "brake too hard" and I would "burn" the rotors because of my driving style. Well, I am a rather slow driver and 70 % of my driving is highway driving. I have had 4 Toyota SUVs prior to this one and never had a brake issue. Could there be a quality issue with the rotors on the 2008 MDX? Compared with my previous Toyotas I feel the MDX seats too hard and uncomfortable on longer rides.

Back to lexus raindude , 01/01/2012 48 of 54 people found this review helpful So i bought my mdx with 80k miles on it dec 2009. The technology, room, power, etc were great. I thought that this was finally e vehicle that i could run to 300k. Not. Turns out the torque converter was going bad at 95k miles. The dealership said that these things happen. I brought car to a local transmission place for a better price. They said their are many many problems with the mdx and pilot transmissions. They recommended a full trans rebuild since it would need one eventually anyhow. Not sure why acura and honda havent corrected this but the problem has been going on for 10 years. Bye bye acura. Bought my lexus instead....

2008 MDX tech acura08 , 08/18/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Everything was great. Until I hit 60k miles (warranty expires) the wiper sensors and engine oil sensors got messed up. The wipers turn on and off by themselves and also the engine oil sensor. It was awesome how the engine oil sensor bugged out and I was on the highway during rush hour. The last row seats are a nice add but not for long trips. Honda/Acura is notorious for their window problem on the driver side. Driving the MDX is fun the handling is awesome I can whip turns better then a lot of sedans. Even the Lexus cant beat it not sure about the X5.