Used 2004 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 MDX
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2004 MDX reliable after 100,000

Terry, 08/12/2010
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have had my car for 4 years and reached 100,000 miles on it and still a great car to drive and dependable. Only changing the oil and brake pads. No problems with maintenance. This car is amazing while in town or traveling on vacation on the highway. Its an All Weather car also. Forget Toyota or Nissan, Acura has definitely made a quality car to last a long time.

400k miles strong

Jill G., 09/08/2016
Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

This car was the best investment in a car we have ever made. My husband bought it new for me in 2004. I have just hit 401,000 miles. It still has the original engine, but the transmission was replaced about 200k miles. Regular maintenance and an exceptional service department have given this girl of mine the longevity she deserves!! A lot of history and many miles on the road together have made this purchase over 12 years ago a wonderful gift. My next car will be an Acura, likely an RDX, as the new MDX is way out of my price point, and nearly matches what I spent on my first house. I would and have on numbers of occasions, without hesitation recommend buying an Acura to anyone who will listen.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Just hit 170k miles and very reliable

Costa, 02/21/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this as a third vehicle (instead of a work truck for my rental properties) with about 160k miles. I have owned it for a little over a year and it just hit 170k miles with no major problems. The original owner maintained it well for it's first 160k miles, as have I for the last 10k miles. I do have to replace the power steering pump soon, the loud whine that seems to be a common problem, but otherwise no problems. I have never owned a car with mileage this high so I have no basis for comparison but I am very happy with the reliability. It also drives great and if the odometer said 50k miles I would believe it. The navigation system seems very modern for a 12 year old car and the leather is in like new condition. We have an Infiniti JX35 with 50k miles and the drivers seat is already more worn than this MDX with 170k miles; they must have used a very high quality/durable leather. The only downsides are no blue tooth in the 2004, I believe 2005 models have blue tooth, and the interior is small for a 3 row SUV (trade off for handling well for a 3 row SUV).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It's the best SUV

Tabasco, 10/02/2003
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

This is the best SUV on the market. Here are my only complaints: The switch for the sunroof is located to the left of the drivers wheel. Passenger can not control the sunroof. The other annoying thing is the clock, located on the radio which most times is not readable. They should either locate it in the instrument cluster or make it bright so I don't need glasses to see the time. It would be nice to make a time button on the Navigation screen.

A great SUV

lgq2001, 09/10/2014
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Got it at 160k. It ran and drove very well. Now it has 190k. No any problems and still runs like new. I really like it.

Research Similar Vehicles