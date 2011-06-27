  1. Home
Used 1992 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Legend
5.0
14 reviews
Great Car

Qball, 03/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have 220,000 miles on this car. Bought it new and it has been terrific!! Original exhaust system still remains...unbelievable!!! On my 5th set of tires, have changed oil (synthetic) every 5,000 miles since new...this baby will run forever!!!

Report Abuse

The best car I ever had

oscar, 09/20/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Will be difficult to depart with. At 240.000 plus miles runs like new. It run with original time belt until recently, I changed only because the mechanic advised it. Parts becoming difficult to find. This car should become a classic.

Report Abuse

1992 NXS

sean, 05/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

In 10 years it has never broken down. You can drive it at speed all day long.

Report Abuse

Zoom Zoom

Montanaboy, 05/13/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Second Acura Legend LS Coupe, first one '91, had 151K when traded for second, love the car,quality, and dependability. 2 legends speaks for it self.

Report Abuse

Honda can do it!

Josh Medford, 05/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car!!!! No problems just timing belt replaced at 150,000!!! never broke down and never any problems what-so-ever. I love the style of the second gen. legends

Report Abuse
