Used 1992 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have 220,000 miles on this car. Bought it new and it has been terrific!! Original exhaust system still remains...unbelievable!!! On my 5th set of tires, have changed oil (synthetic) every 5,000 miles since new...this baby will run forever!!!
The best car I ever had
Will be difficult to depart with. At 240.000 plus miles runs like new. It run with original time belt until recently, I changed only because the mechanic advised it. Parts becoming difficult to find. This car should become a classic.
1992 NXS
In 10 years it has never broken down. You can drive it at speed all day long.
Zoom Zoom
Second Acura Legend LS Coupe, first one '91, had 151K when traded for second, love the car,quality, and dependability. 2 legends speaks for it self.
Honda can do it!
I love this car!!!! No problems just timing belt replaced at 150,000!!! never broke down and never any problems what-so-ever. I love the style of the second gen. legends
