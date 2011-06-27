Used 1992 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car Qball , 03/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have 220,000 miles on this car. Bought it new and it has been terrific!! Original exhaust system still remains...unbelievable!!! On my 5th set of tires, have changed oil (synthetic) every 5,000 miles since new...this baby will run forever!!! Report Abuse

The best car I ever had oscar , 09/20/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Will be difficult to depart with. At 240.000 plus miles runs like new. It run with original time belt until recently, I changed only because the mechanic advised it. Parts becoming difficult to find. This car should become a classic.

1992 NXS sean , 05/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful In 10 years it has never broken down. You can drive it at speed all day long.

Zoom Zoom Montanaboy , 05/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Second Acura Legend LS Coupe, first one '91, had 151K when traded for second, love the car,quality, and dependability. 2 legends speaks for it self.