Used 2001 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bulletproof Gawain , 03/04/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 2000 GS-R Sedan. The only thing I do religiously is change the oil every 3000 miles. There's been nary a problem with this car and the longevity of its design is a testament to its outstanding quality. This car is a blast to drive. I love rowing the gears and the engine loves being revved to the limit (of course, as I do this so often, I rarely get more than 24MPG, but hwy can exceed 30MPG for long treks). Large gauges, sweet engines, easy control use. Honda built a great car! Report Abuse

Best sporty sedan for the price Lee , 03/15/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you or your passengers are large, this car is probably not for you. Otherwise, the car is awesome. The car is solid and nothing seems out of place in not only design but also responsiveness and mechanical consistency. Report Abuse

Great Car! steady_boy , 08/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is truly a fun car to drive. Excellent handling, well laid out interior and elegant exterior. The build quality is excellent. Definitely fantastic value for money. Report Abuse