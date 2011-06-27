Used 2001 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bulletproof
I have a 2000 GS-R Sedan. The only thing I do religiously is change the oil every 3000 miles. There's been nary a problem with this car and the longevity of its design is a testament to its outstanding quality. This car is a blast to drive. I love rowing the gears and the engine loves being revved to the limit (of course, as I do this so often, I rarely get more than 24MPG, but hwy can exceed 30MPG for long treks). Large gauges, sweet engines, easy control use. Honda built a great car!
Best sporty sedan for the price
If you or your passengers are large, this car is probably not for you. Otherwise, the car is awesome. The car is solid and nothing seems out of place in not only design but also responsiveness and mechanical consistency.
Great Car!
This is truly a fun car to drive. Excellent handling, well laid out interior and elegant exterior. The build quality is excellent. Definitely fantastic value for money.
very awesome car
this is a great car.......the best
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 2001 Acura Integra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner