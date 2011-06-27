  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 2001 Acura Integra
  5. Used 2001 Acura Integra Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Integra
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Integras for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,148 - $2,588
Used Integra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bulletproof

Gawain, 03/04/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have a 2000 GS-R Sedan. The only thing I do religiously is change the oil every 3000 miles. There's been nary a problem with this car and the longevity of its design is a testament to its outstanding quality. This car is a blast to drive. I love rowing the gears and the engine loves being revved to the limit (of course, as I do this so often, I rarely get more than 24MPG, but hwy can exceed 30MPG for long treks). Large gauges, sweet engines, easy control use. Honda built a great car!

Report Abuse

Best sporty sedan for the price

Lee, 03/15/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you or your passengers are large, this car is probably not for you. Otherwise, the car is awesome. The car is solid and nothing seems out of place in not only design but also responsiveness and mechanical consistency.

Report Abuse

Great Car!

steady_boy, 08/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is truly a fun car to drive. Excellent handling, well laid out interior and elegant exterior. The build quality is excellent. Definitely fantastic value for money.

Report Abuse

very awesome car

spaz, 11/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is a great car.......the best

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Integras for sale

Related Used 2001 Acura Integra Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles