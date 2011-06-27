  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1995 Acura Integra
  5. Used 1995 Acura Integra Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Integra
5(84%)4(16%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
70 reviews
Write a review
See all Integras for sale
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,831
Used Integra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My 1995 Acura Integra has 323,000 original miles

lollypopgramma, 12/05/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I am the original owner and I just love my Integra. It has never needed any major repairs and outside of normal maintenance has all its original parts. I now own 4 cars but I cannot seem to part with my Acura. I intend to give it to my 16 year old granddaughter when she gets her license.

Report Abuse

Great car.

rpthorp, 01/10/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had a 95 LS until someone totaled while it was parked. This car was reliable, fuel efficient and fun. I would recommend a 1996 or newer to avoid pre-OBDII computer problems, and slightly more power (GSR) would be nice. But overall, this car was great. It had all the amenities- power everything. Once the seats were folded down, there was a surprising amount of cargo room- enough for bicycles.

Report Abuse

Most other cars don't even come close!

Jeremy, 12/12/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Ever since I owned this, I've had nothing but fun and no problems as in other cars. It's 13 years old and people all the time ask me about it and looks brand new. This is built solid as far as the engine goes. As long as you maintain it, change oil, timing belt and keep up on rust when it happens, they last forever it seems. I can't even look at new cars today to buy since nothing even attracts me. This thing drives like new and has pickup that is awesome. I'm not a racer by any means but this car is fast, fun and problem-free if you do work yourself and keep it maintained. For 166k on it and looking and driving like a new car, I have no need to buy anything else.

Report Abuse

Awesome Ride

Naterbaseball, 10/02/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my GS-R. These cars are so fun to drive and reliable. You don't have to worry about anything as long as you do regular matenince. For the price you can't find anything better, with the DOHC V-tec engine it makes trips to the store exciting! I would recommend this car to anyone who has the desire to have a sports car at a reasonable price!

Report Abuse

Great Car!

Tom, 03/05/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best car I have ever owned. Never had a problem with this car, it never had to go into the shop. The car has 187,000 miles and has not had one repair or problem! If you just change the oil, brakes, timing belt and keep it tuned up the car will be fine. The car still drives like it did when it was new. This car was built in 1995 and gets almost 35 MPG. Today most cars don't even get that.

Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Integras for sale

Related Used 1995 Acura Integra Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles