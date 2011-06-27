Used 1994 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews

1994 tegg rs sedan calum , 08/12/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the first car I've owned had it for just about a year brought it for 2800$ from original owner with 200000 km on the clock. I've not a single problem with it, all parts are cheep and easy to find, if you want to do engine work Honda B series are incredibly easy to upgrade. Got enough power to push you back in your seat and still I get over 30 mpgs on low grade fuel. Paint matching is a little hard to do when rust comes in on the wheel wells all tegs have a metallic paint. I've got just over 270k on it now so easy and comfy to drive. I'll drive it till I have enough money to buy another. Report Abuse

Acura Integra, sports car or sedan? James687 , 10/19/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this car for a few days now, and I have to say that I absoloutley love it. There's a great feel to it, even though it's almost ten years old. It almost feels like an old porsche, kind of throaty. One thing I wish I could have is the keyless entry, but I think it is actually installed on my car it's just been disabled (???) So anyway, I have to say I truley love this car.

This is a great car! Stephanie , 04/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my aunt and I love it! It handles well, it's sporty, and it's extremely reliable. It has 170000 miles on it, and the only thing that's been replaced on it is the timing belt. Not Bad!

SOLID!!! Tsunami78 , 01/08/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I could not help but give this car all 10's because I am extremely pleased. I purchased this car because my previous vehicle blew up in my face. Being a mechanic reg. maint. is my pet peeve. I simply can't explain why the head cracked, maybe the cold? Long story short I came across my Teggy for about 2k. It turned over 133,000 miles last night, 1/07, while driving home from work and even though I technically am still young(I'm 29)I feel young again. I am so confident I didnt even think twice about driving this car cross country next month. Have all the maintenance records from previous owner and am looking forward to having this car for as long as Honda/Acura is known for; 3-400,000+ miles.