Used 1994 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
1994 tegg rs sedan
This is the first car I've owned had it for just about a year brought it for 2800$ from original owner with 200000 km on the clock. I've not a single problem with it, all parts are cheep and easy to find, if you want to do engine work Honda B series are incredibly easy to upgrade. Got enough power to push you back in your seat and still I get over 30 mpgs on low grade fuel. Paint matching is a little hard to do when rust comes in on the wheel wells all tegs have a metallic paint. I've got just over 270k on it now so easy and comfy to drive. I'll drive it till I have enough money to buy another.
Acura Integra, sports car or sedan?
I've had this car for a few days now, and I have to say that I absoloutley love it. There's a great feel to it, even though it's almost ten years old. It almost feels like an old porsche, kind of throaty. One thing I wish I could have is the keyless entry, but I think it is actually installed on my car it's just been disabled (???) So anyway, I have to say I truley love this car.
This is a great car!
I bought this car from my aunt and I love it! It handles well, it's sporty, and it's extremely reliable. It has 170000 miles on it, and the only thing that's been replaced on it is the timing belt. Not Bad!
SOLID!!!
I could not help but give this car all 10's because I am extremely pleased. I purchased this car because my previous vehicle blew up in my face. Being a mechanic reg. maint. is my pet peeve. I simply can't explain why the head cracked, maybe the cold? Long story short I came across my Teggy for about 2k. It turned over 133,000 miles last night, 1/07, while driving home from work and even though I technically am still young(I'm 29)I feel young again. I am so confident I didnt even think twice about driving this car cross country next month. Have all the maintenance records from previous owner and am looking forward to having this car for as long as Honda/Acura is known for; 3-400,000+ miles.
1 fast 4
I bought the car with 70K miles on it and I've put 15K on it since. I drag race my car all the time and it's still holding up to all my abuse. I love it when I take out those V6 and a few v8s. I love the look on those drivers face when I tell them it's only a 4cyl car. I love taken it past 6K rpm.
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 1994 Acura Integra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner