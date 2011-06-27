Used 1994 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The test of time Brian , 11/20/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful bought this car with 66K miles on it; it was owned by a family member who took care of it. I have taken care of it and have driven it hard many many time; i have strapped kayaks on top (three); and have trailered as many as 10...people laugh at me when i show up with this car laden with boats...but it has stood-up. This sets the bar for reliability for all other cars. With 147K miles on it, i have bought another car for replacement...but think i will hang on to it yet for the sheer fun of driving it. They just dont make them like this anymore Report Abuse

1994 Integra chuck lee , 03/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have loved this car from the moment that I took my test ride. I bought the VTEC engine to get in and out of Atlanta short ramp interstate traffic. It has done the job exceedingly well. The reason for my high mileage is that it is our car of choice for every weekend activity as well as to/from my place of business during the week. My wife's TL stays home. Report Abuse

my integra zuritaf , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had lots of fun with this car do to the fact of all the after market parts you can bye for it.I also enjoy driving it ,it has excelent handling through windy mountains.it also rides very smooth at speeds of 100+mph threw long desert streaches. Report Abuse

my acura integra Stealth , 04/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have put over 40,000 miles on my integra and I have taken it to the mechanic twice to fix and alltogether it came out to less than 800 dollars in the 3 years ive owned it. It has been very reliable and fun to drive, and I've owned this car longer than any others I have had. Report Abuse