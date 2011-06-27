  1. Home
Used 1991 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car

Larry C., 02/26/2005
I have a 1991 Acura Integra with 190,000 miles. I teach Drivers Education in it. I have put on 40k a year and have not had to do anything but replace three window motors. (same window) Other than that, I could not recommend this car enough. I am in the market for another one.

Car Gone to Junk

Mrs.Baltimore, 05/09/2002
I bought this car in the summer August as soon as the winter rolled around the car was junk. It took so much to get the car to start and I had to replace so many parts after a while I had to junk it. I wish I could get the dealership on the lemon law.

'teg lives up to name

stupid mistake, 06/12/2002
i've had this car for 8 years, cant say that ive had any major problems...all my friends that have driven it say it feels like youre going faster than you really are, that's a fun quality to have

love it!

dpenta, 08/16/2002
My Integra has over 350,000 miles on it (I got it used from some friends) and is still running strong! Feels like it has less than half the miles on it it really does. Even with the automatic, the engine is still spunky, and (at least for acceleration) I prefer driving this over either of my parents' Lexuses. Any problems I've experienced are mostly due to age.

220

Rick Moore, 08/28/2002
The car is awsome. It is reliable and the mileage is great. It gets about 230 miles per fill up.

