Used 2018 Acura ILX Special Edition Features & Specs

2018 Acura ILX Special Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • San Marino Red
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Bellanova White Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Catalina Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Graystone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
