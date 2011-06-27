Used 2003 Acura CL Coupe Consumer Reviews

Bad Transmission BadTransmission , 06/07/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful All 3.2s have bad transmissions. When ours went bad they had the car for 30 days. So many transmissions were bad on the car throughout the country that there were no parts in the states to repair the car. The problem with the transmission has never been resolved. When your transmission goes bad (and it is a matter of when not if) you receive a rebuilt transmission that has already gone bad and been "repaired". Rather than recall the car and remedy the problem, Acura extended the warranty on the transmission to 7 years/70,000 miles. This warranty extensions hide the real problem. THIS CAR HAS A BAD TRANSMISSION AND IS NOT SAFE TO DRIVE. Report Abuse

nicest car we've ever owned coopinde , 02/26/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Our daughters were off to college so we didn't need our 1993 Roadmaster Estate Wagon with 240k mi it earned a rest. Found and purchased a one owner used Acura CL with 68k mi for $9500. Transmission mis shifted 94K mi. Honda replaced with new 5 speed auto - free of charge. Turns out that first owner had transmission serviced but not with Honda Z1 ATF, Car gets almost 26 MPG on regular gas. Excellent power and stable handling predictable steering. GM has miles to go to get close to this car. I will buy Acuras from now on. I most highly recommend this car.

Tranny worse than an American Tranny never_ever_again , 07/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had this car for a month, after only 1500 miles, the transmission went bad even after babying it. It doesn't shift past 2nd gear. Thought I was a rare case, but when I went to the dealer, they weren't surprised. There is a freaking 3 month waiting list for CL/TL transmissions! When I saw the www.acura-cl.com message board I wasn't the only one. They have a section dedicated to "Transmission Problems"!!! Hundreds of people are having transmission problems for a wannabe luxury car. People, stay away from the CL and TL and get an accord. The CL and TL tranny is a piece of crap.

just hatched Paleo 1 , 04/16/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The CL is new and I have only 2500 miles. The interior is very Accord like. Handles well and is very quick with the standard engine. The headroom with the sunroof just clears my head. I am 6' tall. Gas mileage is poor so far.