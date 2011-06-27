Used 2003 Acura CL Coupe Consumer Reviews
Bad Transmission
All 3.2s have bad transmissions. When ours went bad they had the car for 30 days. So many transmissions were bad on the car throughout the country that there were no parts in the states to repair the car. The problem with the transmission has never been resolved. When your transmission goes bad (and it is a matter of when not if) you receive a rebuilt transmission that has already gone bad and been "repaired". Rather than recall the car and remedy the problem, Acura extended the warranty on the transmission to 7 years/70,000 miles. This warranty extensions hide the real problem. THIS CAR HAS A BAD TRANSMISSION AND IS NOT SAFE TO DRIVE.
nicest car we've ever owned
Our daughters were off to college so we didn't need our 1993 Roadmaster Estate Wagon with 240k mi it earned a rest. Found and purchased a one owner used Acura CL with 68k mi for $9500. Transmission mis shifted 94K mi. Honda replaced with new 5 speed auto - free of charge. Turns out that first owner had transmission serviced but not with Honda Z1 ATF, Car gets almost 26 MPG on regular gas. Excellent power and stable handling predictable steering. GM has miles to go to get close to this car. I will buy Acuras from now on. I most highly recommend this car.
Tranny worse than an American Tranny
Had this car for a month, after only 1500 miles, the transmission went bad even after babying it. It doesn't shift past 2nd gear. Thought I was a rare case, but when I went to the dealer, they weren't surprised. There is a freaking 3 month waiting list for CL/TL transmissions! When I saw the www.acura-cl.com message board I wasn't the only one. They have a section dedicated to "Transmission Problems"!!! Hundreds of people are having transmission problems for a wannabe luxury car. People, stay away from the CL and TL and get an accord. The CL and TL tranny is a piece of crap.
just hatched
The CL is new and I have only 2500 miles. The interior is very Accord like. Handles well and is very quick with the standard engine. The headroom with the sunroof just clears my head. I am 6' tall. Gas mileage is poor so far.
Evaluation and review of the Acura CL.
This vehicle surpassed my wildest dreams. It has a very reasonable sticker price, excellent fuel mileage, excellent power and acceleration. The ride and handling qualities are also excellent. This is the best vehicle I have ever owned and without a doubt, the best for the money. It has all the features of a much more expensive Lexus or Infinity. To top it all off, it has not been to the shop for anything!
