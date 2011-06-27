  1. Home
2003 Acura CL Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engines, lavish standard features list, comfortable cabin, great value.
  • Average interior materials, lacks the panache of some competing luxury coupes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you are looking for a luxury coupe for about $30,000, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Acura's target market for the 3.2CL is aging baby boomers that are experiencing life without children for the first time in decades. No longer needing that silly SUV or monstrous minivan, these empty-nesters are supposed to rediscover the joys of coupe life... preferably in a CL.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: There are two trim levels to pick from; the base CL and the high-performance CL Type-S. Both CLs offer near-luxury equipment without a hefty price, and you get more than just air conditioning and a smattering of leather on the seats. You snag lots of standard equipment, including a power sunroof, an in-dash six-disc CD changer, heated front seats, two-position memory system for driver seat and mirrors, steering-wheel audio controls, rear heat/air vents, a micron air-filtration system and high-intensity discharge lights. A super-simple DVD-based navigation system with a smudge-free touchscreen is the only option, and this year it also comes with OnStar, the vehicle communications service. In addition to these items, the CL Type-S comes with a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels and minor cabin trim upgrades.

Powertrains and Performance: The base CL engine is a peppy 3.2-liter V6 that utilizes VTEC technology to produce 225 horsepower and 216 pound-feet of torque, while still getting 19/29 mpg in city/highway driving. The V6 remains strong in every gear, and it can scoot from 0 to 60 in under 8 seconds. A standard five-speed automatic transmission directs power to the front wheels. It's quite user-friendly, thanks to a shift gate located close to the driver and an intuitive shift pattern for the SportShift sequential-shift manual function. Most people should be satisfied with this configuration, but for those who aren't, there's the Type-S. Thanks to special engine modifications, such as a dual-stage induction system, increased compression and performance-oriented camshafts and valves, the 3.2-liter V6 in the Type-S makes 260 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. While the five-speed automatic is also standard on this car, a six-speed manual is newly available. This close-ratio transmission includes a short-throw shifter and a limited-slip front differential. This piece of hardware is designed to allow a driver to apply throttle sooner through turns, thereby improving handling balance and steering feel.

Safety: The CL is equipped with side airbags; the front passenger seat has a system to prevent the side airbag from deploying if a small child or adult leans into the deployment path. Antilock brakes are standard, and other safety items include traction control and a stability control system. Traction control and stability control are standard except on cars with manual transmissions. Neither NHTSA nor IIHS has crash-tested the CL.

Interior Design and Special Features: Inside, standard leather covers the comfortable front seats. Type-S cars also have deeply bolstered, perforated leather seats; a Type-S shift knob and a metallic face instrument cluster. Though certainly functional, the CL's interior isn't as opulent as other cars in this class. As Acura calls the CL a 2+2, it should come as no surprise that backseat passengers will feel a bit pinched if they are more than average height.

Driving Impressions: Both the CL and CL Type-S are satisfying to drive. The Type-S, in particular, is entertaining thanks to its prodigious horsepower and available six-speed manual. However, being a front-drive car has its disadvantages: The CL's handling isn't as dynamic as that of other rear-drive cars in this class.

2003 Highlights

Acura has made a number of changes on its already highly competent luxury sport coupe. The biggest news is the availability of a six-speed manual transmission on the Type-S trim. If that doesn't interest you, there's certainly more. On the outside, the CL gains new wheels, updated headlights and taillights, a revised grille and new exhaust tips. Inside, Acura has added LATCH child safety seat attachments, a dual-stage and dual-threshold driver's front airbag and an auto-up driver's window. Cars with the optional navigation system also gain OnStar, the vehicle communications service.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura CL.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
163 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 163 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great blend of touring comfort and performance in a mid priced coupe
jimmbbo,04/03/2011
Bought the car new after having had Honda Acuras and Preludes for a decade, and I wanted to move up. Was struck immediately by its spirited performance, good handling and comfort for long drives. The styling is refined and understated, but clearly not head turning. Interior is well finished, and mechanically the car has been excellent. Straight line acceleration is faster than it feels, and it's a blast to drive in the curves. The manual six speed is smooth, and perfectly matched to the engine and car... RECOMMENDED!
Love this car
Kane Jones,04/28/2015
3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
Bought a 2003 acura 3.2 cl 2 years ago from a friend of mine who owns a mechanic shop, and I must say that this car is an amazing car, the engine sounds great and at times I would just turn the radio off just to listen to the engine purr as it has a distinct sound to it that sounds so good, the only issue I've had so far is with the power steering making a whining noise which turns out to be the power steering pump, but otherwise this is a great car, I updated the deck to a double din screen, hooked up a back up camera to it and installed an amplifier with an 18 inch sub woofer and now my wife is driving in style lol....I will buy another cl for myself.
11 years and counting
bill2003cl,11/09/2013
My CD player just died and I had to consider whether to pat $400 to have it fixed or possibly getting a new car and going with getting the CD fixed. After 11 years and 150,000 miles, it's showing its age externally, but it still drives great. I just had the manual transmission fluid changed for the first time. With no radio for a couple of weeks I could appreciate how great the engine purrs. If you can find a used one with a manual, I would recommend it. It sounds like it should be good for another 100,000 miles and only an Audi or a BMW might seem like an improvement.
Great Car
Happy Driver,04/27/2010
Bought this car new. After 140K I still love it. One repair (about a month ago) other than normal maintenance. Fast (enough), quiet, comfortable, reasonable mileage for this type of car. Build quality is excellant. Styling still looks good. If they still made them I'd buy another in a skinny minute. I do NOT like the newest generation TL even though the mechanicals are pretty much the same. If you're looking for a great used car, the CL-S should be on your list. You'll have to get another one though, I'm keeping mine!
See all 163 reviews of the 2003 Acura CL
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2003 Acura CL features & specs
More about the 2003 Acura CL
More About This Model

We get plenty of letters chastising us for endlessly raving about various German automobiles with a blue and white roundel on the hood. It seems some of our readers are convinced that we're blatantly biased toward these Bayerische Motoren Werke vehicles.

We won't deny our affinity for Bavarian products, but saying we're biased because we like BMWs is like saying a symphony conductor is biased for appreciating John Williams or a fashion designer is biased for studying Armani. Within the realms of automobiles, music and clothing, there are simply certain icons by which all others are measured.

Rather than dispute this undeniable fact of automotive reality, Acura has embraced it by creating a sport coupe that effectively captures German passion in an American-built, Japanese-engineered vehicle. The 2003 Acura CL Type-S, which goes on sale in March 2002, puts the finishing touches on a car that has edged ever closer to luxury sport coupe nirvana since it was introduced two years ago. While a 2001 CL took fourth place in our last Luxury Coupe Comparison Test, it was only 3 percentage points off the second and third place finishers, a Mercedes CLK 430 and Volvo C70. Only the venerable 3 Series ran away from the competition in that test, and for 2003, the CL has received numerous upgrades that will bring it within striking distance of the Bimmer.

The most obvious, and appreciated, new feature is a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission that finally lets enthusiast drivers take full advantage of the CL's exceptional engine. With 260 horsepower on tap and streaming through this highly engaging short-throw gearbox, there's great fun to be had for those who truly like to drive. Multi-cone synchronizers ensure a crisp feel with each shift, while a dual mass flywheel and self-adjusting clutch maintain typical Acura refinement throughout the drivetrain.

Reeling in all that power is a helical limited-slip differential that is essentially the latest version of Honda's Automatic Torque Transfer System, or ATTS, that was first seen on the 1997 Prelude Type SH. Although ATTS was never the sales and marketing hit Honda had hoped for (as seen by the low sales numbers and eventual termination of the Prelude model), anyone who experienced this subtle technology on a twisty road, or under racetrack conditions, quickly came to appreciate Honda's high-tech efforts. It works by sensing and reducing wheel slip of the inside tire while simultaneously sending additional torque to the outside tire during cornering maneuvers. This allows the driver to accelerate sooner when exiting a turn, and the "pulling" effect of applying additional torque to the outside front tire can almost make you forget which wheels are propelling the CL Type-S. In other words, the car feels strangely similar to a certain rear-wheel-drive sport coupe known for its "driving passion."

Passion also finds the CL driver through the coupe's thickly padded leather-wrapped steering wheel. Ideal weighting and a quick ratio make hustling the Type-S through a set of switchbacks a rewarding proposition. Road feel is superb, thanks in part to the new six-spoke 17x7-inch alloy wheels wearing 215/50R17 Michelins MXM4s. Additional performance features, like a hand-operated emergency brake and a Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) system, further elevate the car's sporty nature. VSA incorporates stability control, traction control and antilock braking to provide enhanced driver control under adverse conditions, but it is available only on Type-S models equipped with the five-speed SportShift automatic. Of course, SportShift models don't get the helical limited-slip differential, so while each transmission type has its advantages, you'll have to identify your priorities before selecting a gearbox.

Like any modern performance coupe interested in asserting its street smarts, all 2003 CLs incorporate specific styling cues to set them apart from the previous model. These include a revised grille and headlight design, a larger air intake in the lower front bumper, clear upper taillight lenses and a unique exhaust pipe treatment. Inside, the Type-S drivers will note metallic gauge faces and a stylish "Type-S" emblem, complete with shift pattern, on the center console near the manual shifter. And, if you order your Type-S with the ebony interior, titanium-look trim will grace the door panels and center console.

Type-S models also get perforated leather seats that provide first-rate comfort while cruising the highway and effective side bolstering when taking the (curvy) road less traveled. Pedal placement was another pleasant surprise, proving ideal for heel-and-toe shifting and making it clear that Acura is serious about this whole sport coupe thing. The company claims that a manual-shift CL Type-S is 0.5 seconds quicker in 0-to-60 testing than an automatic version, putting it right at 6 seconds flat. Our seat-of-the-pants meter doesn't dispute the claim, though we're anxious to confirm this figure with instrumented testing.

Despite its sports car leanings, the CL hasn't abandoned its luxury heritage. Items like xenon high-intensity discharge headlights, heated outside mirrors with passenger-side mirror reverse-tilt feature, remote keyless entry with memory linked to driver seat and outside mirror position, and a Bose six-disc in-dash CD changer pay homage to Honda's premium brand. Those interested in additional gadgetry can order the optional DVD-based navigation system that now comes with OnStar.

Acura hopes to sell 18,000 CLs a year, with 15 percent of them being six-speed Type-S versions. When one considers that only about 7 percent of all U.S. new car sales are vehicles equipped with a manual transmission, that's a rather ambitious goal. But then again, taking on BMW in the entry luxury sport coupe segment, particularly with a front-wheel-drive vehicle, was pretty ambitious, too. After driving the 2003 Type-S, we're not prepared to dispute any of the company's claims.

