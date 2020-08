Used 2003 Acura CL for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2003 Acura CL. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Acura CL is the one! We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Acura CL 3.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UYA42463A014606

Stock: 3A014606

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020