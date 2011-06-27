2020 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews
Superb
I've the 2019 T5 bought brand new now at 6000mi (I commute by train thus few miles in car) and what a truly superb luxury SUV. I got it namely for seating 7 and stellar renowned safety with style, but all of the owner experience has been immaculate. The buying was a special remotely arranged one to avoid the typically horrifying day of haggling and lies at the dealership, but I went with overseas delivery to have no-haggle pricing and a preferred buying experience. The customization to my needs and wants was complete. Seller communications were completely confidence increasing and the ownership experience has been even better. The app literally does it all with remote start, warming, monitoring, security, logs, and everything with the same distinctly full Volvo design and style cues. The Swedish ideals of just enough ("lagom") are seen with just 1 screen and 6 buttons on the console. The famous Sensus system's speed, full integration, and immense central pleasure enhance the lovely seats, spacious airy cabin, panorama sunroof (standard!), lovely finishings, and clearly superior build quality. Drive experience is great inside the city where we live and outside where we go bi-weekly. The power is snappy and significant with torque available even at highway speeds from the 2.0L turbo-charged engine mated to 10-speed transmission. Finely self-tuning drivetrain smartness adds to the immense amounts of smartness everywhere to entertainment to seamless security (all the fancy stuff quickly becoming widely available in other makes and makers) to the aforementioned app. It's a superb vehicle.
Great car but but significant room for improvement
Car drives great, could use a little more power, maybe a V6 (I have the T6). Some design features arent the greatest - could use a few more buttons instead of a tablet, microscopic cup holders in a family vehicle? Visibility is horrendous when merging right due to the headrest in the second row. The Park assist is a fun gadget but not practical to use in real life. Pilot assist is buggy and is hair raisingly scary if used on roads with traffic lights or on roads where the lines are even slightly ambiguous. Best to keep it for highways. The tablet looks Tesla like but is not the most practical to control air etc when you are driving.Hands free Tailgate is quite poorly designed and takes a while to get used to. The child booster seat is pretty well designed though.Wish rear sunshades were an option. Why doesnt a 62k_ car have power tilt and telescopic steering and more controls on the seats.
like it,but a little disappointing for almost $70k
Great looking and feeling SUV. Drives very nicely, the interior is gorgeous (we have the R-Design). Our V6 Grand Cherokee felt much quicker than our T6 and also had some features that I am shocked this Xc90 does not have. For one, remote start on the key fob. Sure you can start it via the phone, but I should not have to buy the remote start via the key fob as an accessory from Volvo. Both of our previous Jeep has had this as standard as do many cars at half the price. We recently had a low tire and you just get a warning light and not the actual tire pressure. Something we had on our last to GC's and for that matter I remember my 1998 Corvette having it. Having the actual pressure can help you make the safest decisions as you deal with the issue. The pilot assist is not up to par with that of a VW Atlas nor is the ease of use of the technology compared to the Atlas or our Jeep. There are some other annoying things about it, but we still like it a lot. Just glad it is leased and we did not buy it. If we could do it again, we would probably just buy another Atlas SEL Premium or maybe the MDX. More usable (the Atlas), drives almost as good and while you give up a little on interior materials to save $20k would certainly be worth it.
Great car but but significant room for improvement
Scandinavian beauty
Fabulous safety features..elegant style..luxurious interior..
