Used 2018 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

Wife Still Loves the Car After 2 Years David , 09/13/2017 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 46 of 48 people found this review helpful Purchased the car new in July 2017 and have 38,000 on it now (March 2020). My wife is the primary driver. She said she'd buy another one, if we don't go electric for her next vehicle. The only issue we had was at around 30,000 the check engine light came on and long story short we needed to have the injectors replaced. Fortunately it was all covered under the warranty. We also had an issue with a plastic handle coming apart on two separate occasions on the floor panel covering over the spare tire well. Both times it was taken care of under warranty (the first time it was repaired and the second time it was replaced). The vehicle has been very reliable. We like the Volvo App. The remote start works very well, especially good for the upstate NY snowing winters. HVAC is good. Sound system is good. Leather seating looks brand new. Paint is likewise like-new. The combined MPG has increased slightly from just under 20MPG to 21MPG. On trips it does deliver between 27 and 28MPG. Plenty of flat cargo space - great for our tent camping trips. The 21 inch tires aren't inexpensive to replace, but their price has been coming down since more vehicles now have 21 inch wheels. The ride remains good. We've used it to tow U-Haul trailers and have had no issues with it. Good ground clearance and drives well through snow/ice, with dedicated snow tires. Over-the-air updates to the car have worked properly. No issue with any of the electronics so far. Headlights are very good (active). No issues with the auto-cruise control or the semi-autonomous driving. We really like the driver's seating position. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

XC90 Beats the competitors Paul , 01/09/2018 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful Continued review after 2 years of ownership: I am continuing to enjoy the XC90. It is a superb vehicle to travel in with the wife and dogs. Highway gas mileage runs between 25.4 and 27 depending on how fast I drive. The only time I have had it in the shop was for the 10,000 mile services. Disappointing were the Pirelli tires which only lasted 30,000. When I do trade I think I will move up to T8 so I can drive on battery in city fuel. I think the new generation XC90 is probably the best Volvo built. I would recommend it most certainly. I, like many other owners of Volvo's have owned other premium vehicles and most certainly cross shopped for the best value, durability and drive-ability before purchasing a Volvo. Having owned MB, Lexus and other vehicles I have always had a Volvo in the garage. This is my 13th and can honestly say that for all but 1 have earned my appreciation for durable vehicles. I have driven this XC90 for 6,000 miles both in good weather and bad and an equal amount of time in town driving and on the interstate. The following are my thoughts and pros and cons: PROS - 1) excellent drive-line (don't worry about this SUV only having a supercharged/turbocharged 4 cylinder motor. It is equal to or better than competitors 4 cylinder and some V6 motors ). Very strong engine with plenty of on ramp and passing power. Fairly quite even under hard acceleration. Shifts are smooth and it is hard to tell when the transmission is shifting. I found the car to be very well damped and smooth even though I have the optional 21 inch wheels. 2) MPG is as advertised so their were no surprises there. 3) ergonomics are in a class by themselves as Volvo has always been known for their comfortable seating and the XC 90 does not disappoint. Anyone owning German autos will know what I'm talking about because seats in MBs and BMWs are like sitting on concrete and become uncomfortable after a couple of hours. Audi seats are a little more forgiving but not by much. The closest comfortable seat to a Volvo is Lexus. All controls fall easily to hand in the XC90. Second row seating is comfortable with the seat backs ability to recline, plenty of knee room and the foot-wells are large enough for folks wearing bulky shoes or boots. Third row seating is easily accessed but not much room for adults. 4) Infotainment - I found the SENSUS system to be intuitive and easy to use. Take the time to spend a couple of hours learning the system and you won't be disappointed in what is offered in the way of information, audio, wi-fi, climate control (all three sections) navi, forward and backup camera's etc. 4) Lighting - I really enjoy the LED headlights (swiveling) and fog lights angles. The fog lights illuminate to each side of the vehicle extremely well. The interior lighting is fantastic and I like the ability to change the colors as well as the strength of the lights. Back up lighting is superb. 5) Maintenance - It is great to have service covered vs paying huge maintenance fees. I have had the car back to the service dept one time for a software upgrade but other than that the SUV has been bullet proof. No rattles, squeaks or groans in the cabin. No problems with SENSUS. I call the cabin the "cone of silence". CONS - 1) SENSUS - sometimes can be slow to process upon initial start up. It can take up to 10 seconds for the software to wake up and all applications to activate. I wish the backup camera was not part of the infotainment system. Volvo would be wise to separate the camera from the rest of SENSUS. A minor irritant, but one nevertheless. 2) We like that there is wi-fi connectivity but set up through AT&T was not an easy on-line process. I ended up spending an hour or more via phone with a AT&T representative to get connected. Not much more to report at this time. Sounds like I'm writing an ad for Volvo with so few CONs but truly for me this SUV is a delight to drive with no bad surprises. Most certainly the best built Volvo I have owned. PS: Friendship Volvo, Bristol, TN is one of the best Volvo dealers I have ever dealt with both stateside and while I lived in Germany. Matthew Ratcliffe, sales associate, is fantastic to work with and the service department is exceptional (they have serviced 4 of my other Volvos) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First time Volvo owner. Dave , 09/02/2017 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Full disclosure, I've only owned my 2018 XC90 Denim Blue Momentum for less than a week, so I can not speak to long term durability issues. So far so good, but fingers crossed. My initial reaction as a former diehard Grand Cherokee owner (5 in a row) is that a I am very happy with my purchase. The looks of the XC90 really caught my eye, but the interior quality sealed the deal for me. I had reservations about the 4 cylinder, but a test drive alleviated my concerns that it would b sufficient for th size. While it is by no means going to be mistaken for an 8 cylinder, I am impressed by the 316hp output especially at highway speeds and would describe the output as a solid v6 caliber. My Summer daily driver is a Z06 Corvette so, the road noise, and ride comfort are fine for my tastes. I sincerely wrestled with the idea of owning a Volvo, but the exterior looks and interior quality rival other luxury SUVs going for 10's of thousands more. I wanted a car with better fit and finish, more 2nd row legroom, roof rack and the third row was a bonus. I looked at the Cayenne and Q7. Performance wise, the XC90 is subpar, but for the money I could not beat everything this had to offer. The dash tech is fantastic and I'm just starting to get to know the lane assist, adaptive cruise, and pilot assist features, and they are impressive. While the 316hp output is impressive, the 4 cylinder is a bit "tinny" sounding...with an almost Diesel engine exhaust note. The base suspension is a tad rough, and the cockpit is not what I would call quiet. Road and engine noise does come through. Again, with all that I'm very pleased in large part to the deal I got. I had the benefit of getting $2500 Volvo "conquest" cash and $750 from Costco, on top of an insanely good trade in value on my Jeep (month end, slow night). I parted with a v8, adjustable ride height, quieter cockpit and I'd argue smoother ride, but gained increased driver / passenger space, better interior quality, stunning exterior, smooth tech interface, 4 years of VolvoOncall (Onstar like), increased safety features and amenities. I'm looking forward to a road trip to get to know it a little better. The only complaints I have trouble justifying at this price point is no cooled seats and no where to put your sunglasses...other than in the armrest. But far from deal breakers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Great Car - Confusing Tech Stuart B , 01/15/2018 T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Overall I love the 2018 XC 90. The design beautiful and the comfort is excellent. The performance is good our previous SUV's were the BMW X5 and the Explorer Sport. The one frustration for my wife and I is the Volvo Sensus Infotainment System. It's not bad but it's also far from good, as compared to BMW iDrive. The system would be much better if commonly used functions like climate control had their own physical buttons. The temperature and seat/steering wheel heat controls are slow to respond an lack haptic feedback. It's not possible to use these controls without taking your eyes off of the road. Performance Interior Comfort