Used 2016 Volvo XC90 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XC90 SUV
T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,971*
Total Cash Price
$30,440
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,110*
Total Cash Price
$31,049
T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,329*
Total Cash Price
$42,920
T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,620*
Total Cash Price
$42,007
T6 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,608*
Total Cash Price
$44,138
T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,377*
Total Cash Price
$34,397
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,644*
Total Cash Price
$37,746
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,795*
Total Cash Price
$36,224
T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,202*
Total Cash Price
$40,181
T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,062*
Total Cash Price
$39,572
XC90 Hybrid
T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,050*
Total Cash Price
$41,703
T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,250*
Total Cash Price
$31,658
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,971*
Total Cash Price
$30,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$2,759
|$1,559
|$1,028
|$1,581
|$3,294
|$10,221
|Repairs
|$1,132
|$1,211
|$1,305
|$1,404
|$1,511
|$6,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,635
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,819
|Financing
|$1,637
|$1,317
|$974
|$610
|$220
|$4,758
|Depreciation
|$7,443
|$3,365
|$2,962
|$2,625
|$2,355
|$18,750
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,405
|$10,381
|$9,285
|$9,324
|$10,576
|$56,971
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,028
|$4,852
|Maintenance
|$2,814
|$1,590
|$1,049
|$1,613
|$3,360
|$10,425
|Repairs
|$1,155
|$1,235
|$1,331
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$6,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,668
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,855
|Financing
|$1,670
|$1,343
|$993
|$622
|$224
|$4,853
|Depreciation
|$7,592
|$3,432
|$3,021
|$2,678
|$2,402
|$19,125
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,753
|$10,589
|$9,471
|$9,510
|$10,788
|$58,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$6,707
|Maintenance
|$3,890
|$2,198
|$1,449
|$2,229
|$4,645
|$14,412
|Repairs
|$1,596
|$1,708
|$1,840
|$1,980
|$2,131
|$9,254
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,305
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,565
|Financing
|$2,308
|$1,857
|$1,373
|$860
|$310
|$6,709
|Depreciation
|$10,495
|$4,745
|$4,176
|$3,701
|$3,321
|$26,438
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,541
|$14,637
|$13,092
|$13,147
|$14,912
|$80,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$6,565
|Maintenance
|$3,807
|$2,151
|$1,419
|$2,182
|$4,546
|$14,105
|Repairs
|$1,562
|$1,671
|$1,801
|$1,938
|$2,085
|$9,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,256
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,510
|Financing
|$2,259
|$1,817
|$1,344
|$842
|$304
|$6,566
|Depreciation
|$10,271
|$4,644
|$4,088
|$3,622
|$3,250
|$25,875
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,019
|$14,326
|$12,813
|$12,867
|$14,595
|$78,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T6 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$6,898
|Maintenance
|$4,001
|$2,261
|$1,491
|$2,292
|$4,776
|$14,820
|Repairs
|$1,641
|$1,756
|$1,892
|$2,036
|$2,191
|$9,516
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,371
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,638
|Financing
|$2,374
|$1,910
|$1,412
|$885
|$319
|$6,899
|Depreciation
|$10,792
|$4,879
|$4,295
|$3,806
|$3,415
|$27,188
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,237
|$15,052
|$13,463
|$13,520
|$15,335
|$82,608
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$3,118
|$1,762
|$1,162
|$1,787
|$3,722
|$11,550
|Repairs
|$1,279
|$1,368
|$1,475
|$1,587
|$1,707
|$7,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,848
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,055
|Financing
|$1,850
|$1,488
|$1,101
|$689
|$249
|$5,377
|Depreciation
|$8,411
|$3,802
|$3,347
|$2,966
|$2,661
|$21,187
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,668
|$11,731
|$10,492
|$10,536
|$11,951
|$64,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$3,421
|$1,933
|$1,275
|$1,960
|$4,085
|$12,674
|Repairs
|$1,404
|$1,502
|$1,618
|$1,741
|$1,874
|$8,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,027
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,256
|Financing
|$2,030
|$1,633
|$1,208
|$756
|$273
|$5,900
|Depreciation
|$9,229
|$4,173
|$3,673
|$3,255
|$2,920
|$23,250
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,582
|$12,872
|$11,513
|$11,562
|$13,114
|$70,644
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$5,661
|Maintenance
|$3,283
|$1,855
|$1,223
|$1,881
|$3,920
|$12,163
|Repairs
|$1,347
|$1,441
|$1,553
|$1,671
|$1,798
|$7,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,946
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,165
|Financing
|$1,948
|$1,567
|$1,159
|$726
|$262
|$5,662
|Depreciation
|$8,857
|$4,004
|$3,525
|$3,124
|$2,802
|$22,313
|Fuel
|$2,265
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$12,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,712
|$12,353
|$11,049
|$11,096
|$12,585
|$67,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$6,279
|Maintenance
|$3,642
|$2,058
|$1,357
|$2,087
|$4,348
|$13,492
|Repairs
|$1,494
|$1,599
|$1,723
|$1,853
|$1,995
|$8,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,158
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,401
|Financing
|$2,161
|$1,738
|$1,286
|$805
|$290
|$6,281
|Depreciation
|$9,825
|$4,442
|$3,910
|$3,465
|$3,109
|$24,750
|Fuel
|$2,512
|$2,587
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$13,336
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,975
|$13,703
|$12,256
|$12,308
|$13,960
|$75,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 SUV T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,310
|$6,184
|Maintenance
|$3,587
|$2,027
|$1,336
|$2,055
|$4,282
|$13,287
|Repairs
|$1,472
|$1,574
|$1,697
|$1,825
|$1,964
|$8,532
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,126
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,365
|Financing
|$2,128
|$1,712
|$1,266
|$793
|$286
|$6,185
|Depreciation
|$9,676
|$4,375
|$3,851
|$3,413
|$3,062
|$24,375
|Fuel
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$13,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,627
|$13,495
|$12,071
|$12,121
|$13,749
|$74,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 Hybrid T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$6,517
|Maintenance
|$3,780
|$2,136
|$1,408
|$2,166
|$4,513
|$14,003
|Repairs
|$1,551
|$1,659
|$1,788
|$1,923
|$2,070
|$8,991
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,240
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,492
|Financing
|$2,243
|$1,804
|$1,334
|$836
|$301
|$6,518
|Depreciation
|$10,197
|$4,610
|$4,058
|$3,596
|$3,226
|$25,688
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,845
|$14,222
|$12,720
|$12,774
|$14,489
|$78,050
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 Hybrid T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,947
|Maintenance
|$2,869
|$1,621
|$1,069
|$1,644
|$3,426
|$10,630
|Repairs
|$1,177
|$1,259
|$1,357
|$1,460
|$1,571
|$6,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,700
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,892
|Financing
|$1,702
|$1,370
|$1,013
|$634
|$229
|$4,948
|Depreciation
|$7,741
|$3,500
|$3,080
|$2,730
|$2,449
|$19,500
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,101
|$10,796
|$9,656
|$9,697
|$10,999
|$59,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,757
|Maintenance
|$2,759
|$1,559
|$1,028
|$1,581
|$3,294
|$10,221
|Repairs
|$1,132
|$1,211
|$1,305
|$1,404
|$1,511
|$6,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,635
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,819
|Financing
|$1,637
|$1,317
|$974
|$610
|$220
|$4,758
|Depreciation
|$7,443
|$3,365
|$2,962
|$2,625
|$2,355
|$18,750
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,405
|$10,381
|$9,285
|$9,324
|$10,576
|$56,971
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 XC90
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volvo XC90 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Volvo XC90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019