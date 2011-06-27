Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,138
|$1,417
|Clean
|$528
|$1,037
|$1,296
|Average
|$425
|$835
|$1,055
|Rough
|$322
|$633
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,161
|$1,417
|Clean
|$588
|$1,058
|$1,296
|Average
|$473
|$851
|$1,055
|Rough
|$359
|$645
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,200
|$1,417
|Clean
|$693
|$1,094
|$1,296
|Average
|$558
|$880
|$1,055
|Rough
|$422
|$667
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$631
|$1,156
|$1,417
|Clean
|$575
|$1,053
|$1,296
|Average
|$463
|$848
|$1,055
|Rough
|$351
|$643
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro CL 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,143
|$1,417
|Clean
|$543
|$1,041
|$1,296
|Average
|$437
|$838
|$1,055
|Rough
|$331
|$635
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro CL 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,174
|$1,417
|Clean
|$622
|$1,070
|$1,296
|Average
|$500
|$861
|$1,055
|Rough
|$379
|$653
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$676
|$1,172
|$1,417
|Clean
|$616
|$1,067
|$1,296
|Average
|$496
|$859
|$1,055
|Rough
|$376
|$651
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro CL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$670
|$1,169
|$1,417
|Clean
|$611
|$1,065
|$1,296
|Average
|$492
|$858
|$1,055
|Rough
|$373
|$650
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$578
|$1,137
|$1,417
|Clean
|$527
|$1,036
|$1,296
|Average
|$424
|$834
|$1,055
|Rough
|$321
|$632
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,193
|$1,417
|Clean
|$672
|$1,087
|$1,296
|Average
|$541
|$875
|$1,055
|Rough
|$410
|$663
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro CL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$585
|$1,139
|$1,417
|Clean
|$533
|$1,038
|$1,296
|Average
|$429
|$836
|$1,055
|Rough
|$325
|$633
|$815
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Astro LT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$651
|$1,163
|$1,417
|Clean
|$593
|$1,060
|$1,296
|Average
|$478
|$853
|$1,055
|Rough
|$362
|$647
|$815