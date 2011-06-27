Estimated values
2008 Cadillac XLR 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,863
|$23,907
|$27,550
|Clean
|$16,467
|$22,066
|$25,340
|Average
|$13,674
|$18,383
|$20,920
|Rough
|$10,880
|$14,700
|$16,500
2008 Cadillac XLR Alpine White Edition 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,808
|$12,914
|$14,796
|Clean
|$9,041
|$11,919
|$13,610
|Average
|$7,507
|$9,930
|$11,236
|Rough
|$5,974
|$7,941
|$8,862
2008 Cadillac XLR Platinum Edition 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,002
|$13,429
|$15,494
|Clean
|$9,220
|$12,395
|$14,251
|Average
|$7,656
|$10,326
|$11,766
|Rough
|$6,092
|$8,258
|$9,280