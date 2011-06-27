Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,820
|$18,282
|$21,032
|Clean
|$15,343
|$17,746
|$20,372
|Average
|$14,388
|$16,672
|$19,051
|Rough
|$13,433
|$15,599
|$17,731
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,588
|$16,859
|$19,393
|Clean
|$14,148
|$16,364
|$18,785
|Average
|$13,268
|$15,374
|$17,567
|Rough
|$12,387
|$14,384
|$16,350