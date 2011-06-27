Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,776
|$26,059
|$28,961
|Clean
|$23,351
|$25,601
|$28,427
|Average
|$22,500
|$24,687
|$27,360
|Rough
|$21,650
|$23,772
|$26,293
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,205
|$22,145
|$24,612
|Clean
|$19,844
|$21,756
|$24,159
|Average
|$19,121
|$20,979
|$23,252
|Rough
|$18,399
|$20,202
|$22,345